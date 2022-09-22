ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paulo Dybala reveals decision to join Roma came 'minutes' after phone conversation with manager Jose Mourinho... as the Argentine admits he is enjoying being the 'protagonist' at the Stadio Olimpico

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed that he made the decision to join Roma minutes after a phone call with manager Jose Mourinho.

The Argentine left Juventus in the summer after his contract expired at the Allianz Stadium after spending seven years at the club.

A host of top clubs across Europe were interested in signing the attacker, but it was former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho that managed to win his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrBbH_0i6GMuDS00
Jose Mourinho (left) called Paulo Dybala (right) a 'phenomenon' during his time at Juventus

This season Dybala has proved to be a top signing by Mourinho as he has scored four goals and assisted two more in all competitions.

The 28-year-old admitted that he is enjoying his football again following his move to the capital after struggling to hit his best in his last few seasons at Juventus.

Dybala told ESPN Argentina: 'Yes, the last few years at Juventus weren't easy, a change did me good. Mourinho called me and in a few minutes I decided. He as well as the director spoke to me about the project and the desire to continue winning as they did last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vinsO_0i6GMuDS00
Dybala joined Roma on a free transfer after ending his seven year spell with Juventus 

'Being a protagonist in such a team helps me a lot. The fans' welcome? It was unusual. When you enter the stadium you're with your teammates, there I was alone. It had never happened to me before.

'Roma fans are similar to Argentinian fans in terms of passion. Different from the Juventus environment, more like the Argentinean one.

'They have a beautiful madness, I feel this affection, for them Roma comes before the family. They live football as we do.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkJ4i_0i6GMuDS00
Dybala admitted his last few seasons at Juventus were 'not easy' leading to his exit 

But it was not the first time Dybala had spoken to Mourinho. The Argentine crossed paths with the Portuguese manager during a match between Juventus and Roma in his last season with the Old Lady, in which Mourinho approached Dybala on the bench after he was substituted.

He said: 'In Rome with Juventus we were winning 4-3 and the coach took me off. Mourinho came up to the bench to greet me and said: "You are a phenomenon".

'This episode has stayed in my head, but I couldn't know then what would happen with the renewal at Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uwky_0i6GMuDS00
Dybala has rediscovered his best form at Roma having netted four goals in his first eight games

"When he called me the first time, he asked me if I remembered that moment. I said: 'Of course, how could I forget. It was an honour". Then he said: 'Well, now you have to do it for me". He also called me in the following days and it was easy to decide.

'Working with him is easy. With him I talk about everything, he knows all the players, from the elite to the third string. He has a group of people who work very well. What surprised me about Mourinho is the humility he has, he treats everyone the same.

'Sometimes he can give a different image for what you see on the pitch. Then I also saw him angry…. I'm very happy at Roma, when you're happy it's easier.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It is very painful for me to live this moment': Wanda Nara confirms the end of her eight-year marriage to former Inter captain Mauro Icardi just weeks after the Argentine striker's move to Galatasaray

Wanda Nara has confirmed the 'painful' news that she and Argentine footballer Mauro Icardi have broken up after eight years of marriage. Icardi, 29, is currently on a one-year loan deal to Turkish Süper Lig team Galatasaray, from PSG, having made his name as the captain of Inter Milan.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Jose Mourinho
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku is spotted at Milan Fashion Week after being left out of Belgium's squad as the Inter striker poses for the cameras in a quirky silver shirt before taking front-row seats for the Versace show

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rocked up to Milan Fashion Week in style on Friday after being left out of Belgium's latest Nations League squad. The Belgian international, who signed for Serie A giants Inter on loan, just one year after leaving them for Chelsea in a whopping £97.5million deal - has found other ways to entertain himself after missing out on international duty.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Luis Enrique not panicking after Spain loss to Switzerland

Spain boss Luis Enrique’s has called for calm following their 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat at home to Switzerland. A ruthless Switzerland handed La Roja a first home loss since 2018 in Zaragoza with goals from Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo. Despite Barcelona full back Jordi...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roma#Manchester United#Argentine#Juventus#Chelsea#Espn Argentina#Argentinian
Yardbarker

Argentina stats highlight Paredes’ early struggles at Juventus

Just before the closure of the summer transfer session, Juventus were able to satisfy Max Allegri’s request by handing him his desired Regista in the form of Leandro Paredes. The 28-year-old obviously possesses the traits that allows him to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, a position that has been...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“My favorite for now is …” Ruud Gullit predicts the Scudetto title race

The Dutch football legend Ruud Gullit has predicted the Serie A title race and says Juve needs to recover fast. Italian Serie A was a one-team dominated competition when Juventus was in its best form. They won nine consecutive league titles, with Max Allegri winning five of them, which is...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Dani Alves reveals Cristiano Ronaldo admiration

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has opened up on his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo enjoyed some memorable battles during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid as Alves played key part of La Blaugrana’s dominance from 2008 to 2012. However, the rivalry between the two clubs prevented displays...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Nearly TWO THOUSAND Liverpool fans have joined a lawsuit to sue UEFA over 'terrifying scenes' before the Champions League final... with the governing body accused of 'negligence' towards supporters and 'breach of contract in ticket sales'

Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans are set to sue UEFA for their organisation of the Champions League final. The game between the Reds and Real Madrid was delayed by 35 minutes after disruption outside the stadium, with UEFA first blaming 'security issues' for the hold up. 1,700 fans claim they were...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Argentina
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi

For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus will not discuss Allegri’s future at their board meeting

Juventus will hold a board meeting today, and there are so many issues to thrash out. The club is struggling on the pitch, and its bank account is also not smiling. However, the most pressing need for some fans now is to address the future of Max Allegri. The Bianconeri...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Frustrated top seed Daniil Medvedev mocks fans as he appears to make a monkey gesture to the crowd at Moselle Open during massive upset defeat by World No 284 Stan Wawrinka

Russian tennis player and former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev angrily mocked a section of French fans who booed him for throwing his racket during a three-set defeat by Stan Wawrinka at the Moselle Open in Metz on Thursday. Wawrinka secured a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-3 victory to reach the quarter-finals...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema steps up injury recovery in the international break

Karim Benzema has been working overtime on his injury recovery at Real Madrid during the international break. The French international missed out on a Les Bleus call up from Didier Deschamps due to a knee injury for the 34-year-old. Benzema has been sidelined since September 6, after being forced off...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Roger Federer reveals he shed tears after realising his Wimbledon dream was over... as the Swiss legend recalls the exact moment he knew his hugely successful career was finished

Roger Federer has revealed how he wept when the searing realisation hit him that he was never going to win Wimbledon again. The moment came not this summer, but as far back as the lead-in to the Championships in 2021. The 41-year-old Swiss, who is making an emotional farewell to...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Toni Kroos earns Real Madrid renewal

Toni Kroos’ form since the start of 2022/23 looks set to earn him a contract renewal at Real Madrid. The German international opted to retire from the national side to prolong his club career in 2021. However, despite playing a key role in the club’s success since his arrival...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy