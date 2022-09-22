Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
NY allowing third-party entities to offer CDL road test amid commercial driver shortage
New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday the start of the second phase to her plan to get more truck and bus drivers on the road. The next phase will allow third parties to offer road tests for commercial driver licenses. It comes as New...
WRGB
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion following reenactment cancelations
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
WRGB
Meth use on the rise in the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — When a possible methamphetamine lab is uncovered in the Capital Region, local organizations take notice. "We’ve certainly seen them (labs) over the years in the more rural areas of the Capital District," said Laura Combs, executive director of New Choices Recovery Center. "Anytime you’re mixing different chemicals, unless you’re an expert, there’s absolutely danger there."
WRGB
Heating prices to rise; assistance on the way
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Heating your homelike buying your groceries or putting gas in your car is going to have an impact on your wallet this year, even more than it did in the past. This winter season, National Grid is estimating a multi year high increase in natural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Overnight temps this weekend remind us that this is the first weekend of fall
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Chilly high pressure will swing east of the region over the weekend allowing for the currently cool air mass to moderate with initially plenty of sunshine to enjoy on Saturday. Then, after a chilly morning, temperatures during the afternoon will moderate into the mid...
WRGB
National Women's Hall of Fame inducts nine women including Michelle Obama
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — The National Women's Hall of Fame welcomed nine revolutionary women in to their new forever home at their induction ceremony Saturday. The National Women's Hall of Fame was established in 1969 with this year being their 30th induction ceremony. Including today's ceremony, they will have...
Comments / 0