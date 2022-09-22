Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Oregon Express has a downtown view worth seeking out
The cool kid factor runs high at Oregon Express, an Oregon District staple established in 1976. Good people, good food, good vibes and an amazing rooftop patio all collide to form a perfect storm — the relaxing kind that doesn’t require an umbrella. Hipsters, oldsters, bikers, college kids,...
WDTN
Chicken Salad & Shrimp and Grits from Ellie’s
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Gery Deer and Chef Thuron Ham from Ellie’s join us in the kitchen! Chef Ham is making chicken salad and shrimp and grits. Gery talks about the Yellow Springs Street Fair coming up, right around the corner!
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists
People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known. In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
WLWT 5
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday
MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’. The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. […]
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
dayton.com
Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern
It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
visitindiana.com
Roll into Richmond for Great Coffee and Beer
Whether your tastes lean more toward lattes or lagers, Roscoe’s Coffee Bar and Tap Room in Richmond’s historic Depot District has covered you. Owned by Zack Parker and Jared Ward, Roscoe’s serves as a one-stop shop for a wide array of beverage cravings. At home within the iconic brick Loft building, the operator maintains a full-service coffee bar, a tap room serving beer and wine, and a selection of creative sandwiches.
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
‘Saved by the Mums,’ Annual Mum Festival takes place this weekend in downtown Tipp City
The Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off tonight and will continue throughout this weekend, according to a release from the 2022 Tipp City Mum Festival President, Kevin Cox. The 30th Annual Cruise-In will begin the festival weekend on Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Tipp City, the release said. Saturday’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
dayton.com
Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go
It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One Springfield firefighter was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and two other firefighters were hurt while battling a fire in Springfield Sunday, according to a news release. >>PHOTOS: 1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 others hurt, after fire in Springfield. Crews were called to the 600 block of Rice...
dayton.com
A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals
Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
Comments / 0