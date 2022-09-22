ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Oregon Express has a downtown view worth seeking out

The cool kid factor runs high at Oregon Express, an Oregon District staple established in 1976. Good people, good food, good vibes and an amazing rooftop patio all collide to form a perfect storm — the relaxing kind that doesn’t require an umbrella. Hipsters, oldsters, bikers, college kids,...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Chicken Salad & Shrimp and Grits from Ellie’s

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Gery Deer and Chef Thuron Ham from Ellie’s join us in the kitchen! Chef Ham is making chicken salad and shrimp and grits. Gery talks about the Yellow Springs Street Fair coming up, right around the corner!
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food

This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Miamisburg, OH
Lifestyle
City
Miamisburg, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Huber Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists

People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known. In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for new Mason location Friday

MASON, Ohio — Mason just got a whole lot sweeter with the opening of a new Crumbl Cookies location on Friday. Store owners, Jason and Heather Little say they can't wait to serve delicious treats to cookie-crazed fans at the new location. The popular cookie store will have six...
MASON, OH
Person
Natalie Jones
WDTN

Tipp City Mum Festival kicks off

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will have several events leading up to Saturday’s official kick-off of ‘Saved by the Mums, A Tribute to the 90s’. The events leading up to the festival’s official opening begin Friday, Sept. 23 with the 30th Annual Mum Festival Cruise-In at 4 p.m. […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern

It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.
DAYTON, OH
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Fast Food#Birria#Tacos#Taco Tuesday#Food Truck#Food Drink#More Than A Apron Llc#The Vault Event Center#Rye Toast#Dayton Com
visitindiana.com

Roll into Richmond for Great Coffee and Beer

Whether your tastes lean more toward lattes or lagers, Roscoe’s Coffee Bar and Tap Room in Richmond’s historic Depot District has covered you. Owned by Zack Parker and Jared Ward, Roscoe’s serves as a one-stop shop for a wide array of beverage cravings. At home within the iconic brick Loft building, the operator maintains a full-service coffee bar, a tap room serving beer and wine, and a selection of creative sandwiches.
RICHMOND, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Area alpaca farm offering tours this weekend: How to go

It is the classic American farm story - generations toiling together to raise livestock, share the chores and make a good living from the land. This story is taking a new turn with the Hilty family of Medway in Clark County. Previous generations may not have envisioned alpaca farming in...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

A guide to area fall-themed events and festivals

Fall has arrived and folks throughout the region are looking for ways to enjoy the cooler weather and changing colors. The following is a list of activities happening in the next month. For a bigger list of local activities or to submit one, go online to journal-news.com/events or email journalnews@coxinc.com.
EATON, OH

