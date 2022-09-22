A Puzzling Mystery: Why Do Salamanders Lose Their Lungs?

Read full article on original website
So you haven't caught COVID yet. Does that mean you're a superdodger?
Back in the early 1990s, Nathaniel Landau was a young virologist just starting his career in HIV research. But he and his colleagues were already on the verge of a landmark breakthrough. Several labs around the world were hot on his team's tail. "We were sleeping in the lab, just...
scitechdaily.com
A New, Non-Addictive Pain Killer With Fewer Side Effects
A promising new non-opioid painkiller (analgesic) has been discovered, with potentially fewer side effects than other potent painkillers. A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Warwick’s School of Life Sciences has analyzed a compound known as BnOCPA (benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine) which was discovered to be a powerful and selective analgesic that is non-addictive in test model systems. BnOCPA also has a unique mode of action, which could provide a new path for the creation of analgesic drugs.
msn.com
Have you been taking pills wrong? Here’s what science says.
The next time you take a pain reliever for that headache, you may want to consider your posture. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have found whether you’re standing upright or leaning, as well as which side you’re leaning to, could affect how fast the contents of a pill are absorbed into your body.
What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?
Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
survivornet.com
‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer
A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
natureworldnews.com
According to Scientists, a Brain-eating Amoeba Are Rapidly Spreading Due to Climate Change
This summer's death of a kid in Nebraska brought the deadly but rare Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, back into the news. The amoeba can enter through the nostrils and is found in warm, fresh water. Once inside, it moves to the brain and begins to destruct...
scitechdaily.com
Surprising Findings: Bacteria Punish Cheaters and Enforce Fairness Within Their Communities
A study reveals that bacteria can behave “spitefully.”. Annoyed by freeloaders? You are not alone, and taking advantage of others is an issue that affects all species, not just humans. In fact, such selfish behavior is not uncommon in the animal realm, where even cheater species of bacteria display it.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Develop a Better, Less Toxic Type of Rice
The duplication of a transporter gene reduces toxic cadmium accumulation in rice without harming quality or yield, according to the researchers. Rice is a staple food for almost half of the world’s population. However, compared to other cereals like barley and wheat, it absorbs more cadmium from the soil. According to reports, rice accounts for 40–65% of our total dietary consumption of the toxic heavy metal cadmium. People who consume cadmium-contaminated rice face a significant danger to their health since excessive cadmium consumption is linked to conditions like Itai-itai disease.
Babies in Womb Smile When Mother Eats Carrots, Frown When Given Kale, New Study Shows
A new study conducted in England offers a look at how fetuses respond to different flavors Fetuses in the womb smiled after their mothers ate carrots but grimaced after they ate kale, new research shows. Findings were released Wednesday from a new study of nearly 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England in which the mothers were fed capsules filled with powdered versions of kale and carrots. For the study, which was published in the Sage Journals, researchers gave 35 women the equivalent of one medium-sized carrot while...
scitechdaily.com
A “Serious Concern” – Worrying Numbers of Pregnant Women Are Being Exposed to Cancer-Causing Chemicals
The cancer-causing chemicals can be found in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides. According to experts at the University of California, San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, pregnant women in the United States are being exposed to chemicals such as melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines, which can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development.
scitechdaily.com
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
Scientists develop mask that can detect Covid in 10 minutes
A mask that can detect coronavirus in just 10 minutes has been developed by scientists. The highly-sensitive face covering can detect the novel bug in the air and alert the wearer via an app on their phone. It can also pick up swine flu and bird flu. Those diseases spread...
ohmymag.co.uk
This Victorian-era disease is coming back strong. How to spot the signs
More Brits are being admitted to hospital with a disease nicknamed the ‘disease of kings’. Figures released by the NHS showed that 234,000 patients were on hospital admission with gout from 2021 until now. This represents a 20% increase over a three-year period, a situation that has partly been blamed on lack of exercise and poor diet during pandemic lockdowns, DailyMail reports.
MindBodyGreen
I Found It—A Potent Vitamin C Supplement That Doesn't Give Me Stomach Aches
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No matter how renowned the benefits of a certain vitamin or supplement may be, not every formula agrees with every person's body and lifestyle. For example, if you’re prone to an upset stomach after gulping down your daily dose, you’re certainly not alone.
scitechdaily.com
Black Tea Consumption Linked to a Lower Risk of Death
Drinking black tea may be associated with a slightly decreased mortality risk, according to a prospective cohort study. Those who drank two or more cups of tea each day had the lowest risk of death. The study was recently published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Tea is one...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s DART Spacecraft Tests Autonomous Navigation System Using Jupiter and Europa
After capturing images of Vega, one of the brightest stars in Earth’s night sky, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test’s (DART) camera recently focused on another stunning spectacle: Jupiter and its four largest moons. NASA’s DART spacecraft is currently cruising toward its highly-anticipated September 26 encounter with the binary...
scitechdaily.com
Affecting Up to 216,000 Studies – Popular Genetic Method Found To Be Deeply Flawed
A new study reveals flaws in a common analytical method within population genetics. According to recent research from Sweden’s Lund University, the most commonly used analytical method in population genetics is deeply flawed. This could have caused incorrect results and misconceptions regarding ethnicity and genetic relationships. The method has been used in hundreds of thousands of studies, influencing findings in medical genetics and even commercial ancestry tests. The findings were recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.
scitechdaily.com
New Treatment Target Could Counter Bone Loss
A new function for a protein that regulates osteoclasts—the cells that break down bone—has been discovered by researchers, and it may pave the way for the creation of new treatments to prevent bone loss. Bone remodeling in the body is a delicate balancing act between osteoblasts, cells who...
