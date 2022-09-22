Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Santa Parade Gets New Name & Updated Date For 2022
More changes have been announced for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The Grand Rapids Junior Chamberback in July originally announced a 'Save The Date' For December 3rd. In August, the date for the parade was updated, and the Santa Parade for Grand Rapids...
Former J. Gardella's building to be new French-style restaurant, parts of bar sold to movie set
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the oldest storefronts along Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids is officially getting a new life. Plus part of it's history will be used in a national movie set. The 3-story building at 11 Ionia Avenue SW was built in 1890. In 1996,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape
The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
Restaurant for dogs serving ‘barkcuterie’ boards, meal bowls opening soon in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — Jessica Ann Tyson is taking the concept of a dog-friendly restaurant a step further by making canines her main customer. Tyson, a restaurateur and owner of southern-style restaurant The Candied Yam LLC, presented her idea for The Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine during a startup pitch competition earlier this week in Grand Rapids.
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
This Is Michigan's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery tasty bread, treats and dishes make mouthwatering memories
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From the homemade cocoa to the freshly baked bread and desserts, The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery provides a quaint and homey atmosphere where people can unwind and relish the aroma. Owners Joseph Kruszynski and Abigail Eldred, alongside Kruszynski’s parents, opened the business in April 2022.
Longtime Grand Rapids Indian Restaurant Closing For Good, New Restaurant to Open in Its Place
After 25 years in business, a beloved Indian restaurant in Grand Rapids is shutting its doors. The owners of Bombay Cuisine shared news of the closure to Facebook saying,. The decision to close down was not an easy one but, due to the owners retirement, it is necessary. We have provided quality Indian food for 25 years in Eastown...Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years. We truly appreciate all of your business.
Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
Third generation family farm fighting development changes in Alpine Township
As new developments creep in around a family farm, Alpine Township's future comes into question as development plans continue to grow in Master Plan
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
Do You Remember These Popular Bars That Were On Ionia Ave?
I moved to Grand Rapids when I was 21 and after meeting friends through different sports leagues I ended up spending many Friday and Saturday nights downtown at bars on Ionia Ave. Fast forward to the present day, I'm now married to my wife Lindsey for the past seven years...
Farmgirl Flea Market combining vendors, food, & drinks for a fair-like feel
Over 200 vendors are ready and waiting for you at the Fall 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market. This year promises your fair-food favorites, plus live music, beer and wine.
New Holiday Light Show in Holland for 2022: “Magic at the Mill”
Hollanders are excited to launch a new holiday event this year: Magic at the Mill!. This ticketed event will feature a 50 ft x 100ft ‘tulip field’ of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show at Windmill Island Garden in Holland, MI. Windmill Island Light...
Soul Filled - Cajun Shrimp Pasta - Chef Crystal Williams Guests
It's time to get those taste buds jumpin' on a new episode of Soul Filled with LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Catering and Private Chef Services. What began as a coincidental meeting while she was making a dish for the Taste of Muskegon festival while it was "virtual" during the pandemic has turned into LaKisha being a regular member of the Muskegon Channel as a contributor and more over, she's made herself a staple in the Muskegon Community as well as the culinary community helping to bring the favorite dishes of other Chef's to the show and share the spotlight with them.
Things to Do: World's Largest Food Truck Rally rolling into Ionia
The World's Largest Food Truck Rally is coming close to home. This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. it will be rolling into the Ionia Free Fair.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery sells old school doughnuts, breads
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Fresh doughnuts, breads and cookies fill the shelves at Renzema’s Bakery. Renzema’s Bakery, 214 Link Lane in Parchment, is a popular stop for people in the morning. They can grab a cup of coffee and a sweet treat to start the day. Doug...
