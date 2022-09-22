ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Brooklyn Bodega in Grand Rapids serves East Coast-style subs made ‘with love’

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — At Brooklyn Bodega, customers can find sub sandwiches, bagels, homemade cream cheese, salads, breakfast sandwiches and more. The deli modeled after the corner bodegas found in New York City, prides itself on serving big sandwiches with top-quality Boar’s Head meat as well as unique menu items that are common on the East Coast, said owner Myleka Jefferson, whose husband was born in Brooklyn.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet GR vision takes shape

The first set of renderings from the Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids Flagship District have been released. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) co-founder and President Preston Sain shared the renderings for the $15 million project exclusively with GRBJ Thursday night. The 35,000-square-foot Eastern & Burton Village District building will be the first of a slew of projects for BWSGR.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Battle Creek, MI
Food & Drinks
Holland, MI
Food & Drinks
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
Battle Creek, MI
Lifestyle
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Lifestyle
Holland, MI
Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
103.3 WKFR

Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo

I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business
100.5 The River

Longtime Grand Rapids Indian Restaurant Closing For Good, New Restaurant to Open in Its Place

After 25 years in business, a beloved Indian restaurant in Grand Rapids is shutting its doors. The owners of Bombay Cuisine shared news of the closure to Facebook saying,. The decision to close down was not an easy one but, due to the owners retirement, it is necessary. We have provided quality Indian food for 25 years in Eastown...Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years. We truly appreciate all of your business.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fast Casual

Dickey's adding to Michigan footprint

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has opened in Holland, Michigan, and is celebrating with a guest appreciation tailgate party from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Hosted by Dickey's CEO Laura Rea Dickey, guests will receive free autographed copies of the chain's cookbook, "BEHIND THE BBQ," while supplies last, according to a press release. They may also order $3 Pulled Pork Sandwiches and enter an onsite raffle for the chance to win free food for one year or two free tickets to an upcoming Detroit Lions home game.
HOLLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things

Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo theatre icon James Carver passes away at age 90

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tributes are pouring in for James Carver, after word of his passing appeared on social media via his family. Carver, 90, joined the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre in 1958, beginning a storied career as a production assistant. Carver became the Managing Director at the Civic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Soul Filled - Cajun Shrimp Pasta - Chef Crystal Williams Guests

It's time to get those taste buds jumpin' on a new episode of Soul Filled with LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Catering and Private Chef Services. What began as a coincidental meeting while she was making a dish for the Taste of Muskegon festival while it was "virtual" during the pandemic has turned into LaKisha being a regular member of the Muskegon Channel as a contributor and more over, she's made herself a staple in the Muskegon Community as well as the culinary community helping to bring the favorite dishes of other Chef's to the show and share the spotlight with them.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy