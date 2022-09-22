Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes
LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
fox29.com
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Man Dies After Being Crushed By His Vehicle In Pike Creek Sunday
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:05 in the morning, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood
A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
firststateupdate.com
Middletown Police Confirm Two Teens Shot After Football Game, Seeking Witnesses
Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road on Friday September 23, 2022. At approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area when they heard shots being fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area and transported to Christiana.
nccpdnews.com
MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL
(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shooting in Newark
New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
RELATED PEOPLE
WMDT.com
Man arrested on gun charges in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation led to firearm charges for a man in Cambridge Wednesday evening. At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane for a report of a male subject driving a white pick-up truck waving a gun at another person. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jabron Cooper.
WGMD Radio
Shooting Injures Two in Middletown
Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested on Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop
DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop. According to Dover police, a patrol officer saw Leroy Fleming, 39, driving in the area of West Division and South New streets Wednesday afternoon while using a cellphone. The officer stopped Fleming and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.
CBS News
2 people injured after shooting near high school in New Castle County, police say
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) – Middletown Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area around Appoquinimink High School on Friday night. Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road east of Choptank Road when they heard gunshots erupting around 9 p.m. Officers found two gunshot victims and transported...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
fox29.com
Police: Fight between men, women erupts into deadly shooting on South Street
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - South Street experienced another night of violence after shots rang out on the popular Philadelphia street this weekend. Police say a fight between a group of men and women erupted into gunfire on the 400 block of South Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old man was...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint
(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
phl17.com
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans
NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
firststateupdate.com
Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning
Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Comments / 14