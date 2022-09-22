ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

WBOC

Milton Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- A Milton man riding a bicycle in Lewes was involved in a deadly hit and run Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 62-year-old man was riding a bike westbound along the edge of Fisher Rd., just west of Beaver Dam Rd. around 7 p.m. A white truck with a utility body, also going westbound on the roadway, was approaching the cyclist.
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

firststateupdate.com

Man Dies After Being Crushed By His Vehicle In Pike Creek Sunday

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:05 in the morning, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Pittsburgh Driver Charged With Killing Two Victims During H2Oi Event In Wildwood

A Pittsburg driver has been charged will killing two people and trying to flee during the H2oi car meetup Saturday, Sept. 24 in Wildwood, authorities announced. Gerald J. White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity when he struck a 2014 Honda Civic near Burk and Atlantic avenues, and then two pedestrians around 9:35 p.m., Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto said.
WILDWOOD, NJ
nccpdnews.com

nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shooting in Newark

New Castle County Police, Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the Evergreen Apartments at Christiana Reserve. (Newark, Del.-19702) On Friday (9/24) at approximately 9:00 p.m., New Castle County Police received multiple calls for a shots fired complaint. Officers responded to the 800 block of Sandburg Place and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers immediately located the second victim, a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Responding officers rendered aid to both teens prior to the arrival of the New Castle County Paramedics.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

Man arrested on gun charges in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – An investigation led to firearm charges for a man in Cambridge Wednesday evening. At around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maces Lane for a report of a male subject driving a white pick-up truck waving a gun at another person. Police were able to locate the vehicle at the Cambridge Inn and made contact with the driver, identified as 21-year-old Jabron Cooper.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WGMD Radio

Shooting Injures Two in Middletown

Middletown Police were called for a shooting on Bunker Hill Road at the roundabout at the entrance to Appoquinimink High School around 9:15 Friday night. There was a football game Friday night between Appoquinimink and Middletown. Police located two gunshot victims who were transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing – police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Womer at 302-376-9950 or by email at jwomer@middletown.delaware.gov or call Crime Stoppers – 800-TIP-3333.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Arrested on Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop. According to Dover police, a patrol officer saw Leroy Fleming, 39, driving in the area of West Division and South New streets Wednesday afternoon while using a cellphone. The officer stopped Fleming and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Man Killed In I-95 Work Zone Crash Earlier This Month

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 13, 2022, in the Wilmington area as Michael Faust, 50, of Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint

(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz

OGONTZ - A man and a woman are recovering after they were both shot in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section. 35th District police were called to the 1800 block of Stenton Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., for the double shooting. Police discovered a 30-year-old man shot eight times throughout his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

PA Woman Arrested In Central Jersey Woman's Murder: Prosecutor

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Brown-Hepworth, 65, of Old Bridge, authorities said. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, PA, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz, Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
YEADON, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Seriously Injured In Knife Attack Saturday Morning

Just before 4:20 on Saturday morning rescue crews and police responded to a home in the 300 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Wilmington for reports of a stabbing in progress. Arriving crews found two patients, mad and a woman, both suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both patients suffered serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
WILMINGTON, DE

