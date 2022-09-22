Read full article on original website
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
5 Shows Like ‘Cobra Kai’ to Watch Next
As you wait to watch things unfold during Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai,' here are similar shows to keep you busy.
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
MCU fans losing their minds after ‘Loki’ season 2 trailer definitely doesn’t leak online
Marvel’s presentation at D23 earlier this month was a bit of a letdown for fans as, while some goodies did make their way online, many remained as event exclusives, including trailers for the likes of The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Loki season two. Well, one of these trailers has now belatedly appeared in the ether, and MCU diehards are going nuts over it.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Netflix Release Date Update, Plot, Cast, Trailer, News & Everything You Need to Know
A new Bridgerton prequel series is coming to Netflix, and Epicstream started keeping track of the latest information about the upcoming Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story to sum up everything we know about the upcoming period drama starring India Ria Amarteifio as the Young Queen Charlotte. click to enlarge. +...
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer
Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
‘Werewolf By Night’ reviews howl high praises for the MCU’s Halloween special
The hotly anticipated direct to TV Marvel special Werewolf By Night made a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest, and the first reviews have started to roll in. Good news — people seem to have nothing but nice things to say about it. The screening at Alamo...
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
First trailer for Jennifer Lopez's Netflix assassin thriller The Mother
Jennifer Lopez means business in the first teaser trailer for upcoming Netflix action-thriller The Mother. Directed by Mulan's Niki Caro, the movie sees Lopez's assassin come out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before and soon, both of them are on the run from dangerous men.
‘The Watcher’ Wants ‘Young Blood’ in First Trailer for Netflix Limited Series
After putting 657 Boulevard on the market with a fake viral ad, Netflix has unveiled the first real trailer for The Watcher, the streaming service’s upcoming limited series about the viral true-life saga centered on a suburban New Jersey home stalked by the titular creep. The Watcher puts a fictional spin on the still-unsolved mystery, with Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts starring as the Brannocks, a couple who purchase the New Jersey dream house, only to receive threatening letters demanding the blood of their children among other scary warnings. While the real life version of “the Watcher” story only amounted to a...
The Shadow and Bone season 2 teaser trailer is chock full of exciting new details
Shadow and Bone season 2 won’t premiere on Netflix until 2023, but we finally got a small sneak peek of the upcoming season and AHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!. This new teaser is only 41 seconds long, but it’s filled with so much. For one, two fan favorite characters make their first appearances: Ravkan prince Nikolai Lanstov, as played by The OA’s Patrick Gibson, appears in the first moments of the teaser talking to Alina; later on in the clip, Jack Wolfe appears as Wylan — the sixth member of the Six of Crows, though canonically in the timeline he hasn’t really met the others yet. Also appearing are ruthless mercenaries Tamar and Tolya, played by Anna Leong Brophy (Traces) and Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) respectively.
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Drops Official Trailer After Being Saved by Netflix
Fans of “Manifest” were treated to the first trailer for the show’s fourth and final season at Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday. Part 1 of the show’s final season, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut on the streamer on Nov. 4. The supernatural drama series follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. “Manifest” was notably revived by Netflix after NBC canceled the show...
House of the Dragon’s massive time jump turns up the heat
One creative decision has been looming over House of the Dragon since the August premiere of the show: A 10-year time jump right in the middle of the show’s first season, one that would mark new actors assuming the lead roles of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. With a few exceptions — like those who play the children of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), who are each portrayed by three sets of actors throughout the season — Rhaenyra and Alicent are the only two main cast members to swap performers after the time jump. This has made the mid-season decade leap forward feel unusually weighty — and for the most part, House of the Dragon does not make a big deal of it.
Let’s Talk About the Hellraiser Reboot Trailer
There’s been some push and pull when it comes to the new Hellraiser movie, which will be premiering soon on Hulu, but after getting a look at the trailer, it feels as though this movie will hold true to the original idea that Clive Barker came up decades ago. One of the best pieces of news that could have been given is that Barker actually helped out a bit with this reboot, which hopefully means that his influence was enough to keep things as true to the source material as they could be. Creating a female version of Pinhead was a strange move that a lot of people struggled with for a bit, but there is a need to step back a moment and realize that it’s not changing that much about the movie, and it could be an interesting development that might not make much difference. As many fans might remember, one thing that Pinhead always displayed without pause was an arrogant manner that made it clear that he saw all those who would not embrace his ideology as beneath him. It doesn’t appear that this will change, at least not in a way that would upset the balance of this story.
