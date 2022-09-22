There’s been some push and pull when it comes to the new Hellraiser movie, which will be premiering soon on Hulu, but after getting a look at the trailer, it feels as though this movie will hold true to the original idea that Clive Barker came up decades ago. One of the best pieces of news that could have been given is that Barker actually helped out a bit with this reboot, which hopefully means that his influence was enough to keep things as true to the source material as they could be. Creating a female version of Pinhead was a strange move that a lot of people struggled with for a bit, but there is a need to step back a moment and realize that it’s not changing that much about the movie, and it could be an interesting development that might not make much difference. As many fans might remember, one thing that Pinhead always displayed without pause was an arrogant manner that made it clear that he saw all those who would not embrace his ideology as beneath him. It doesn’t appear that this will change, at least not in a way that would upset the balance of this story.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO