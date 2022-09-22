Police Dashcam Footage Captures Runaway Passenger Fleeing Officer — For No Clear Reason

A police dashcam caught an unexpected moment between an officer and a passenger in an exclusive video obtained by OK! from hit Reelz series On Patrol: Live.

While an officer attempts to conduct a routine traffic stop , the man seated next to the driver jumps out of the vehicle and takes off running into a field for no apparent reason.

reelz

Near the beginning of the clip, an Arkansas trooper is seen making small talk with the driver. He informs her that her tags are expired and asks her if she has her driver's license with her. She responds that she does not have her license, but she has other forms of identification.

The officer remains casual throughout the conversation as he asks her where she is headed. He also speaks with the passenger, who does not have a driver's license with him either, though he does provide him with his name and birthdate.

reelz

The trooper then returns to his patrol car to run their information and write up a citation, but once he goes back to the driver and passenger, he finds that the panicked man has fled the vehicle.

"Why is he running?" He can be heard asking the driver. "He doesn't even have a warrant." Addressing the running man, he calls, "Hey Robert , you're good, bud! No warrant, Robert!"

Legally forced to follow now that a potential suspect has left the scene, the trooper begrudgingly catches up to the man and arrests him for fleeing an officer. While cuffing him, he also finds illicit drugs on his person.

"How stupid, dude. How stupid," he tells the man. "Dude, I was gonna let you drive the car ... did you hear me hollering at you when you were running around the building? I said 'Robert, stop, I'm not taking you in for your warrant.' You kept running."

reelz

This clip is only one of many funny, shocking and terrifying moments seen in On Patrol: Live , which airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .