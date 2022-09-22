Pay Up Bravo! Lisa Rinna Demands $2 Million For Next Season Of 'RHOBH" Despite Fans Calling For Her Firing

mega

Lisa Rinna wants Bravo to pay up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has reportedly asked for a major pay raise if she returns for the next season of the hit Bravo show.

“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” an insider dished to Radar .

“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate," the source continued. "Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy ( Cohen ) , Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

Despite wanting the network to up her pay, loyal fans have been calling for the Rinna Beauty founder, who is skipping out of Bravocon in October, to be axed from the show due to her wild behavior on the show as well as social media.

"I’m sick of Lisa Rinna she’s a bully and she should be fired ," one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in, "We can all agree that it is time for Lisa Rinna to get fired from RHOBH ."

"Good morning to everyone except Lisa Rinna who's probably going to get fired soon lmao #RHOBH," an additional person added, with another noting, "If Lisa Rinna got fired on Labor Day this country might be worth living in."

Much to viewers' displeasure, Rinna teased that she may not be going anywhere anytime soon. "Sunday truths," the actress penned in a Sunday, September 18, Instagram Story. "I'm like the LeBron James of housewives at this point. You can't afford to lose me," she added alongside a laughing emoji, a party emoji and a rendering of a diamond .

The former soap actress has come after many of her costars on the show's current season — including Kathy Hilton . As OK! previously reported , Rinna alleged that the fan-favorite housewife threatened to take down many people behind the scenes during the cast's trip to Aspen, especially her own sister Kyle Richards .

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Rinna conveyed about Hilton in a confessional. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?"