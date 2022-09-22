ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me from Success by Miki Berenyi review – a shoegaze star’s painful past

The Lush frontwoman’s memoir is a nuanced, honest portrait of a troubled childhood – and a corrective to a much-mythologised era. The 90s are often seen as synonymous with champagne supernovas in country houses, oversimplifications ingrained in the lore of Britpop. What really happened? Artists of all kinds ignited and flared for a time, forming a kaleidoscopic night sky obscured in retrospect by the light pollution given off by Blur v Oasis, Loaded and ladettes, flag-waving and parochialism.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Messenger’ Writer Alessandro Camon to Adapt ‘You Will Find the Words’ for ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring’ Director Peter Webber (Exclusive)

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) has signed on to adapt the Italian psychological thriller You Will Find the Words (Le parole lo sanno) for the screen. British director Peter Webber (Girl With a Pearl Earring, Hannibal Rising) is attached to direct the film, which Rome-based Fenix Entertainment are producing.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustralian TV Veterans Launch Production Banner Sam Content'The Kings of the World' Wins San Sebastian Film Festival Golden Shell for Best FilmItaly Revives Tepid Box Office With $3 Tickets, 'Minions 2' Franzoso’s novel centers around a man with a terminal illness who has a chance encounter with...
The Independent

House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6

House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
