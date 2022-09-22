Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Donald Trump privately slammed Ron DeSantis, calling him 'fat,' 'phony,' and 'whiny': book
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman wrote that Trump also poked fun at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's "weight problem."
John Oliver Warns Us About a Trump Clone With the Army on His Side
On this week’s Last Week Tonight, John Oliver began by acknowledging Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran and the protests that have followed, serpentine Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s political stunt in which he (probably illegally) shipped 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard — “We could spend the rest of this show talking about DeSantis and why he always looks like he’s wearing a suit under his suit,” Oliver said — and Puerto Rico’s ongoing misery brought about by natural disasters and currupt and/or incompetent officials. Then Oliver moved onto his main story about Brazil’s upcoming presidential election. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
Comments / 0