In this episode, I welcome Shana Simmons, General Counsel at Everlaw, to talk about how her career in the world of law started. Shana leads the legal department and is responsible for all legal, regulatory, privacy, risk and compliance, and governance issues around the company. She describes the transition from working as the Head of Google’s Cloud Go-To-Market Legal team to being a General Counsel. Additionally, Shana talks about how their own practice ensures that the culture at their workplace is inviting to people of all backgrounds and colors.

