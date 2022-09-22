Read full article on original website
Justice Breyer Still Doesn't Understand What The Supreme Court Does These Days
Most of the buzz around retired Justice Stephen Breyer’s exclusive CNN interview revolves around his comment warning former colleagues that some recent opinions will “bite you in the back.” Ever the cautious and responsible jurist, Breyer doesn’t say turning the Supreme Court over to naked ideologues will do the biting but “writing too rigidly.”
Whaddya Know? A Majority Of Americans Support Expanding The Supreme Court
Well, this has got to be a fly in John Roberts’s “I swear the Supreme Court is legitimate” tour: Marquette Law School just published the results of its latest survey on the Supreme Court and fans of the Court won’t be happy. First of all, overall...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report
Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Use Your Superpower In Your Legal Career
In this episode, I welcome Shana Simmons, General Counsel at Everlaw, to talk about how her career in the world of law started. Shana leads the legal department and is responsible for all legal, regulatory, privacy, risk and compliance, and governance issues around the company. She describes the transition from working as the Head of Google’s Cloud Go-To-Market Legal team to being a General Counsel. Additionally, Shana talks about how their own practice ensures that the culture at their workplace is inviting to people of all backgrounds and colors.
The Most Beloved Supreme Court Justice
10 minutes per profitability tip? Not bad! Join us and say goodbye to wasted time and money. Hint: Two justices are tied for the highest unfavorable ratings — Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Show clients how to approach employee tax mobility, equity compensation, and related issues when managing a...
The Supreme Court Is Losing Its Publicity Battle Against Expansion -- See Also
The First Step Is Admitting You Have A Problem: Justice Breyer either doesn’t grasp the full nature of the conservative legal movement or he’s so committed to his vision of an ideal Supreme Court that he can’t level with the public. Neither option is encouraging. For lawyers...
