While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO