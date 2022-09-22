Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten football roundup | Penn State among 4 teams still undefeated in conference
Through four weeks, the fate of many Big Ten teams is beginning to take shape. While some teams extended undefeated seasons, Penn State being one, others fell, potentially derailing hopes of a conference championship. Here is a Week 4 Big Ten roundup, with the bulk conference play on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey prevails over Ohio State thanks to a gritty effort
It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done. Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State. Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its home win over Central Michigan
In what was once a tight game became a wider margin as the clock ticked, with Penn State defeating Central Michigan 33-14 Saturday afternoon. There were certainly some units that displayed dominance across all four quarters. But others, not so much. Here are game grades for the Nittany Lions’ latest...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Successful turnovers assist the Nittany Lions in their victory against Central Michigan
The Nittany Lions gained a fourth victory in their 2022 season against Central Michigan, defeating the Chippewas 33-14. Penn State’s victory owed some of its success to the multiple turnovers executed in the game. Cornerback Kalen King shares how the team’s goal-focus on turnovers has proven to be fruitful...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game
While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Kalen King highlight another big day of turnovers
Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game. “I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said....
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey put together a strong performance in its win over Michigan State
Penn State continued its winning ways and extended its win streak to six games. It was utter domination for the Nittany Lions, beating their rival Michigan State 4-0. The Spartans were never really in the game, as the No. 6 team in the nation showed why they are ranked so highly.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer defeats No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
Penn State women’s soccer earned a tough victory against top-ranked Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights 2-0. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel discusses more of the team’s dynamic in this game and how its combined effort assisted in its win against Rutgers. Schlegel also comments on how the poor weather...
