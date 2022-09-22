ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll

There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game

Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day

Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian

James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game

While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin. Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer defeats No. 4 Rutgers 2-0

Penn State women’s soccer earned a tough victory against top-ranked Rutgers, defeating the Scarlet Knights 2-0. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel discusses more of the team’s dynamic in this game and how its combined effort assisted in its win against Rutgers. Schlegel also comments on how the poor weather...
