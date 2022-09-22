Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football played “behind the sticks” against Central Michigan’s Cover 0 defense
The expectation for what Penn State can accomplish this season took a boost after its convincing blowout at Auburn last weekend. With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan — a team that lost to South Alabama two weeks ago — did not live up to what it showed a week ago, specifically in the passing game.
Digital Collegian
Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units
Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Grading Penn State’s performance in its home win over Central Michigan
In what was once a tight game became a wider margin as the clock ticked, with Penn State defeating Central Michigan 33-14 Saturday afternoon. There were certainly some units that displayed dominance across all four quarters. But others, not so much. Here are game grades for the Nittany Lions’ latest...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Special teams, 4 turnovers propel Penn State football to win over Central Michigan after slow start
Special teams flipped Penn State’s Week 4 matchup against Central Michigan on its head, as the Chippewas muffed a punt off the foot of punter Barney Amor, which gave the Nittany Lions the momentum they needed to finish things off. No. 14 Penn State took down Central Michigan 33-14,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Central Michigan 33-14 after a close first half
Penn State claimed its fourth victory of the 2022 season against Central Michigan with a score of 33-14. The Daily Collegian football reporters Max Ralph and Seth Engle talk in more detail on the the Nittany Lions’ performance throughout the game against the Chippewas, discussing both highlights and places for improvement.
Digital Collegian
Successful turnovers assist the Nittany Lions in their victory against Central Michigan
The Nittany Lions gained a fourth victory in their 2022 season against Central Michigan, defeating the Chippewas 33-14. Penn State’s victory owed some of its success to the multiple turnovers executed in the game. Cornerback Kalen King shares how the team’s goal-focus on turnovers has proven to be fruitful...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year
The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game
Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer flexes depth, young talent in decimation of Illinois on Sunday
It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday. Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing. After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerbacks Johnny Dixon, Kalen King highlight another big day of turnovers
Down seven, Central Michigan threw a fade route to receiver Carlos Carriere down the numbers. Sophomore cornerback Johnny Dixon was glued to Carriere and leapt up, coming down with an impressive interception for Penn State’s second turnover of the game. “I was planning for the back shoulder,” Dixon said....
Digital Collegian
A look ahead as Penn State football takes on Central Michigan | The 1-0 Podcast
In this week’s episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their expectations for Penn State football leading into Saturday’s game against Central Michigan. Engle starts by praising the Nittany Lions’ run performance at Auburn, discussing the question of whether the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 2nd Big Ten matchup in shutout fashion over Michigan State
Penn State added another Big Ten win to its record in shut-out fashion against Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions used their speed to maneuver around the Spartans and keep possession throughout the game to earn their 4-0 win. The blue and white dominated in the first quarter, keeping...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey falls to Wisconsin in chippy 2nd game
After Thursday night’s upset victory, Penn State missed an opportunity to show that they belong among the top hockey squads in Friday’s rematch with Wisconsin. After starting 1-0 on the season Penn State faced off with the Badgers again on Friday night, in a match that would dictate early season expectations for both groups.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey implodes in 3rd period, splits series after 9-1 blowout loss to Wisconsin
After No. 14 Penn State made history Thursday night, capturing its first win over a top five opponent, the following contest was a different story. The Nittany Lions failed to recapture the magic they had the night prior and fell to No. 3 Wisconsin 9-1. Despite the result, coach Jeff...
