State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll

There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Win over Central Michigan shows contrast between Penn State football’s punting and kicking units

Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season. For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball falls to Michigan in 1st loss of the year

The Saturday stripe out was dampened by a block party of Maize. In a Saturday-night showdown against Michigan, Penn State picked up its first loss of the year, concluding the winning streak at 12. “Michigan is a great team and we knew that coming in here,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I think...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Digital Collegian

Penn State football running back Kaytron Allen gets hype of his own after 1st career 100-yard game

Penn State didn’t see a 100-yard rusher for the entirety of the 2021 season. True-freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton have had other plans in 2022. At least one of the two tailbacks have compiled over 100 yards in three straight games after a poor showing in the blue and white’s season opener against Purdue. In the Nittany Lions’ 33-14 win over Central Michigan, Allen joined the 100-yard club with a 111-yard performance.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sports
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day

Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey falls to Wisconsin in chippy 2nd game

After Thursday night’s upset victory, Penn State missed an opportunity to show that they belong among the top hockey squads in Friday’s rematch with Wisconsin. After starting 1-0 on the season Penn State faced off with the Badgers again on Friday night, in a match that would dictate early season expectations for both groups.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

