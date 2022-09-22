Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
Ironton Tribune
Artist revitalizing Ironton Tanks mural
Next week, anyone visiting the Ironton riverfront may notice that the Ironton Tanks mural on the floodwall is looking different. That is because local artist Sean Kelley will be spending this weekend reviving it. Kelley already has one mural on the floodwall, a stylized moth with lotus flowers around it.
Ironton Tribune
Donna Stevens
Donna Kay Stevens, 44, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Ironton Tribune
French’s big play help Redmen down Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Kordell French might only be 5-foot-8, but he just keeps coming up big. The Rock Hill senior made big plays running the ball and on defense as the Redmen downed the South Point Pointers 21-7 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday. On offense, French...
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Making an impact
Since 2019, Impact Prevention has hosted a suicide prevention walk, beginning at the Lawrence County Courthouse and leading to the Ironton riverfront. With messages of positivity, such as in their mural that read, “Tomorrow needs you,” the group, comprised of Lawrence County youth, has sought to let others know that they are valued and to raise awareness of suicide and mental health issues.
Ironton Tribune
Potential sale of Union-Rome sewer among commission business
The potential sale of the Union-Rome sewer system was among the business before the Lawrence County Commission at their meeting on Tuesday. The commission voted to receive and file 11 letters of objection to a sale, then voted to approve a resolution declaring it necessary to sell the sewer system.
Ironton Tribune
Green blanks SV to stay unbeaten
FRANKLIN FURNACE — And the beat goes on…. The Green Bobcats went unbeaten in their non-league schedule and then opened Southern Ohio Conference play with a 21-0 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings on Friday. Green is now 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOC. The Vikings — who...
Ironton Tribune
MJ Wixsom: The hustle never stops or slows
Sunday morning 7:17 a.m., I roll into Guardian Animal’s parking lot. I have a lot to do this morning. To be fair, I am not always in this early, but weekends often contain a fair amount of work for me. At dinner Friday night with new friends, I remarked...
Ironton Tribune
Take a step back in time
Story Amanda Larch | Photography Jeremy Holtzapfel. Stepping through the hidden door at Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speakeasy in Ashland transports visitors 100 years in the past to the days of Prohibition and bootlegging. After finding success with their other business ventures, including Bombshells & Ales in Ashland and...
Ironton Tribune
Bringing a message of hope, community
On Thursday, those who have lost loved ones to suicide walked to bring a message of support to the community. The event was put on by Impact Prevention, a local nonprofit. It started at the Lawrence County Courthouse, where messages of “Be happy” and “Tomorrow needs you” where chalked onto the sidewalks and retaining wall.
Ironton Tribune
Sheriff pays visit to SV fourth graders
WILLOW WOOD — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Symmes Valley Elementary School on Monday, stopping by the fourth grade class. Jessi Newman’s ELA students wrote letters to the sheriff and the deputies, principal Brandon Walker said. Sheriff Jeff Lawless and deputies Wilson and...
Ironton Tribune
South Point dentist installed as Ohio Dental Association vice president
Dr. Hal Jeter of South Point was installed as vice president of the Ohio Dental Association on Sept. 16 during the ODA’s House of Delegates meeting. In his role as vice president, Jeter will serve on the ODA’s Executive Committee overseeing the management of the association throughout the next year.
Ironton Tribune
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting
A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
Ironton Tribune
Two Crown City men killed in car crash near Athalia
ATHALIA — Two Crown City men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 7 near mile post 13 early Thursday. According to the Ironton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Nathan Colburn, 24, and David Lambert, 49, both of Crown City, sustained life threating injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
