Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ star Todd Bridges weds Bettijo B. Hirschi at Beverly Hills mansion
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Todd Bridges, best known for his role as Willis on the 1970s and ‘80s sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes,” is a married man again. According to People magazine, the 57-year-old actor wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi last week in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony, first reported by TMZ, took place at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and a reception followed at Il Cielo restaurant.
