Searchers have recovered the body of one of the moose hunters who went missing near Bethel in late August. The body of Shane McIntyre was recovered on Sept. 22 at the Bethel small boat harbor, according to Bethel Search and Rescue Vice President Perry Barr. He said that a boater traveling out of the harbor on the way upriver found McIntyre’s body.

BETHEL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO