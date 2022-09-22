Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Bethel searchers recover body of 1 of 3 missing moose hunters
Searchers have recovered the body of one of the moose hunters who went missing near Bethel in late August. The body of Shane McIntyre was recovered on Sept. 22 at the Bethel small boat harbor, according to Bethel Search and Rescue Vice President Perry Barr. He said that a boater traveling out of the harbor on the way upriver found McIntyre’s body.
KYUK
Propositions on masking and alcohol licenses appear on the City of Bethel ballot
Two propositions appear on the City of Bethel October ballot. One asks voters if they want to change the city’s authority to issue mask mandates, and the other asks voters if they want to change the city’s alcohol laws. Both propositions made it onto the ballot because enough voters signed petitions for the measures.
Comments / 0