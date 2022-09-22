ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Dunks on Commanders After Historic Week 2 Performance

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The Washington Commanders were one of many teams to pass on Amon-Ra St. Brown during the 2021 NFL Draft. And the Detroit Lions receiver made them regret it last weekend.

The Washington Commanders may be regretting some of their past draft decisions in hindsight.

That was definitely the goal for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown last weekend after torching the Commanders for nine catches, 116 yards and two touchdowns in their 37-26 win over Washington on Sunday.

St. Brown ranks 10th in the league in receiving yards through two weeks this season despite being the 17th wide receiver selected (4th round, 112th overall) in last year's NFL Draft.

St. Brown has used his draft positioning to fuel his motivation, as evidenced in an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks. And he doubled down on that during a press conference Wednesday, looking at Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown, who was taken 30 picks before him.

"The Commanders got a guy before me over there, I believe his name is Dyami Brown, I don't know how many catches he had, you can probably tell me that," St. Brown said. "I don't forget things like that ... I'm gonna give every team (that took a wide receiver instead of me) hell."

Brown was on the field for just one snap Sunday and has yet to record a catch this season. It didn't seem like St. Brown's animosity was slanted towards Brown, but rather the Commanders as a whole. Perhaps if the Commanders drafted St. Brown, things would be different for Washington.

There's a whole domino effect involved that may have led to a win rather than a loss Sunday, but regardless, the Commanders have to lay in the bed they made.

Washington, DC
