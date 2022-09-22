Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Go back in time and experience the Mesozoic era at the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Just a few more hours left to check out the Detroit auto show and if your kids love dinosaurs, then check out this fantastic trip back in time to the Mesozoic Era. Your auto show ticket gets you free entry into the “Dinosaur Off-Road Vehicle Encounters” experience located in front of Huntington Place in the Grand Riverview Ballroom. But don’t be fooled by the name “ballroom.” They have transformed this room to look like it’s straight out of Jurassic Park.
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
detroitfashionnews.com
WAIT! Here are 5 More Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2
5 Top Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit, Part 2. So, you thought we were done? We know there are more than five fabulous men’s clothing stores in Metro Detroit and we’ve been hearing your messages loud and clear! That’s why you’ll be seeing more and more men’s fashion posts from us from here on out.
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: University of Michigan celebrates 125 years of musical traditions and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘Baaaaand, take the field!’: University of Michigan’s marching band celebrates 125 years of tradition. The University of Michigan Band is celebrating 125 years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s York hosting two-day wine festival in October
ANN ARBOR – Sample more than 130 wines from around the world at York’s first annual WineFest. The Packard Street wine shop and eatery will host an outdoor weekend festival on Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8., for wine beginners and experienced enthusiasts. Festival tickets cost $50...
'No place for a diet:' JoJo's Shake Bar, known for decadent desserts, officially opens in downtown Detroit
JoJo’s Shake Bar makes is grand debut in downtown Detroit this weekend, vying to become one of the city’s top spots for delicious desserts and classic dinner fare.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Trick-or-treat from the water at this fun annual event in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Hop in a kayak or canoe at the annual family-friendly trick-or-treat paddle on the Huron River on Sunday, Oct. 16 for a spooky experience like no other. Creatures, witches, pirates and swamp monsters will be waiting for you at treat stations along the river. Maps will be handed out to participants to guide them to each of the stations in and around Gallup Pond.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when to expect rain in Metro Detroit as fall approaches
DETROIT – Fall officially arrives at 9:04 p.m., Thursday, and it sure does feel like it. Thursday will be one of the coldest nights we’ve seen in months, with lows around 42 degrees. You can’t rule out a few areas north of Detroit getting into the upper 30s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Greater Grace Temple hopes to bridge the digital divide in Detroit
DETROIT – Community members are coming together to help bridge the digital divide in the city of Detroit. Black church leaders are hosting an educational event at the Greater Grace Temple that’ll offer a $30 monthly subsidy for families needing internet service. According to a press release, 29%...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Are you a Ford Bronco lover? Here’s what you need to know about the last day of the Detroit auto show
DETROIT – Are you heading to the auto show for the final day on Sunday? Stop by the Ford Bronco display to learn more about the ultimate Bronco Owner experience. It’s an off-roading, outdoor experience led by professionals all in a Ford Bronco (not your own), and it comes free with the purchase of your Ford Bronco. All you have to do is get yourself to either Texas, New Hampshire, Nevada or Moab and pay for your accommodations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another milestone hit during construction of Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway
DETROIT – Construction on another major portion of the Joe Louis Greenway project began on Friday, the Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue section has broken ground and is expected to be complete next year. The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile path that connects parks and neighborhoods...
