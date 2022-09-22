Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Michael Mike Lynn Curley – Service 9/24/22 NOON
Michael Mike Lynn Curley of Viburnum died Wednesday at the age of 70. His funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday at the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel. Burial will be in the Camden Cemetery in Boss.
mymoinfo.com
Jerry “J.D.” Dale Brooks – Service – 09/26/22 at 11 a.m.
Jerry “J.D.” Dale Brooks of Viburnum died Thursday at the age of 50. The funeral service will be Monday morning at 11 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for J.D. Brooks is Sunday evening from 5 until 8 at...
mymoinfo.com
Timothy Dewayne Tabor Sr. – Service 9/27/22 At 7 P.M.
Timothy Dewayne Tabor Sr., of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 56. The funeral service is Tuesday evening at 7 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will be private. Visitation for Timothy Tabor Sr., is Tuesday evening at 5 at the chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Dominick J. Randazzo – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dominick J. Randazzo of Bismarck died died Friday at the age of 77. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Dominick Randazzo is Monday from 10:30 until 1 at the funeral home in Park Hills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Virginia (Linebarger) Schnurbusch – Service – 09/29/22 at 10 a.m.
Virginia Schnurbusch of Perryville died September 22nd at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, September 29th at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Schnurbursch is Wednesday evening the 28th...
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy McKee – Service 9/26/22 At 1 P.M.
Dorothy McKee of Watauga, Texas, formerly of Esther, died Tuesday at the age of 79. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. Visitation for Dorothy McKee is Monday...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill woman, boys hurt in crash in Antonia
A woman and two children, all of Byrnes Mill, were injured Friday morning, Sept. 23, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. M west of Old Lemay Ferry Road in the Antonia area, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:51 a.m., Tessa M. Gerber, 25, of Byrnes Mill was driving...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen hurt in motorcycle crash east of Hillsboro
Tucker J. Uding, 18, of Festus was injured Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. A east of Highland Baptist Church Road between Hillsboro and Mapaville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:58 a.m., Uding was riding a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle east on the highway and began...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Shared Blessings Puts Out A Call For Help
(Bonne Terre) There was a post on the Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry Facebook page this week announcing they would be closed because of a lack of volunteers. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says the lack of volunteers has become a real problem. In addition to...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Routes TDW Prep In St. Louis
(St. Louis) The Farmington Knights dismantled the TDW Prep Academy Jaguars 43-0 at Sumner High School in St. Louis. The Knights scored every time they touched the football in the first half. Connor Rice reached the endzone first for the Knights in this one. And Rice wrapped a bow on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
City of Desloge Buys New Trash Truck
(Desloge) The Desloge City Council had to make the decision to replace a trash truck at their meeting at city hall this week. Mayor David Shaw says the old 1987 trash truck finally gave out. Also at the Desloge council meeting, Mayor Shaw was happy to present the Employee of...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
KFVS12
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
kzimksim.com
AWA Shelter hires new director
The regional, no-kill animal shelter opened early this year by the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) has announced the hiring of a new executive director. She is Jessica West, of Poplar Bluff, a former member of AWA’s Board of Directors and a long-time animal rescue worker. West replaces Navy veteran...
kbsi23.com
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect arrested for Friday murder
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Robert L. Mannie, a 57-year-old male from St. Louis, Missouri, was unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening in the 900 block of William St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The Cape Girardeau Police have their man, as of Saturday...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village
A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
Comments / 0