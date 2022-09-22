Read full article on original website
KTLO
Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
houstonherald.com
Pageant scholarship set for this evening at Melba
The Miss Southern Missouri, Heart of Southern Missouri and Heart of the Ozarks Scholarship Competition is 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, (today) at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston. It is an official competition to Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen.
travelawaits.com
This Small Midwest Town Is Now The Population Center Of The U.S. — Here’s Where It’s Located
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have determined the exact center United States population. Based on the 2020 U.S. census population of 331.4 million people, the center of population is just outside Hartville, Missouri, the U.S. Census Bureau announced. Located about 200 miles from St. Louis and about 90 miles from Branson in southern Missouri, Hartville is home to about 600 people.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in Missouri
Kelton House, Hartville, Missouri.Photo by Jerry Shelton on Flickr via Pinterest. The Kelton House has also been referred to as the Curtis Kelton house and the Pyatt House. The house was built in 1895 and is located in Hartville, Missouri. The architecture displays the usage of timber framing, a central passage plan, and I-house. By I-house, this means it displays vernacular architecture.
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
houstonherald.com
Texas County remains out of drought; some areas worsen in state
Texas County’s drought status remains unchanged, reported the National Weather Service on Thursday. The county remains out of the drought zone, but some areas in southwest have worsened, it said.
New state park opens this week in southwest Missouri
A new Missouri state park is set to open Friday in Douglas County. Bryant Creek State Park will feature trails, an overlook and camping.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
A late-night car accident leaves a Salem man dead
SALEM, Mo.- A 19-year-old man has died after a head-on car accident on Highway CC by the Texas County line. On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash at 1:25 am. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car, driven by Kaleb Keaton, 19, failed to […]
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball vs. Mountain Grove
The Houston High School volleyball team played Mountain Grove on Thursday (Sept. 22) in Houston’s New Gym. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Over the Road Truck Driver Was Killed Early Friday Morning
A Lebanon over-the-road truck driver was killed Friday morning in a single morning traffic accident on Highway 32, five miles east of Buffalo. The highway patrol says 42-year-old Christopher J. Kerperien died when the 2013 Peterbuilt he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, travelled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Robert T. Hensen
A memorial service for Robert T. Hensen, 84, is 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association.
myleaderpaper.com
Man wanted by Sheriff’s Office found sleeping on trampoline in Arnold
Arnold Police arrested a 48-year-old Leasburg man wanted on a felony warrant after he was found sleeping on a child’s trampoline outside a home in the 100 block of the Starling Community mobile home court. Arnold Police received an anonymous tip that the fugitive was outside the home before the arrest, Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Albert Collins
Memorial services for Albert Collins, 57, are 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the VFW post at 13801 Holmes Road, Cabool. Mr. Collins passed away March 24, 2022. Send an online condolence.
KYTV
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Missouri murderer sentenced to 30 years in prison
An Eldridge man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing today, Sept. 20.
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman from Linn Creek
A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.
