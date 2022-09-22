A Linn Creek woman is facing charges in Camden County after she was pulled over on Wednesday. 23-year-old Lisa Ledford was pulled over by a Camden County Deputy for having an expired license plate in the early morning hours Wednesday, near Highway 54 and Illinois Street. When speaking to the Deputy, Ledford allegedly admitted to having smoked marijuana, and that she had a drink, before driving. When the officer searched her car he seized what appeared to be a pipe for smoking marijuana, a clear bag with a crystal substance, another smoking pipe, and a bag that contained a small amount of marijuana. According to the report filed with the courts, Ledford was in possession of dangerous, mind-altering controlled substances, and was operating a vehicle while impaired. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving while under the influence.

LINN CREEK, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO