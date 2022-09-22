Early Black Friday Chromebook deal takes up to $300 off the HP Elite Dragonfly

HP is offering a special coupon code now through the end of the year that takes 20% off their Elite Dragonfly Chromebook.

Starting at $1,149 for the basic Elite Dragonfly 13.5" Chromebook, using the coupon code CHROME20 at checkout can net you savings of up to $300 on select models. While the price tag on the base model starts at $1,149, this special coupon code takes a massive 20% off. That's over $200 off the base model, and even more when you look into the more premium options.

The HP Elite Dragonfly , which received a solid 5 star review here at T3, combines the best of many worlds by providing an impressively powerful machine that's perfect for school use, business, and more.

The non-Chromebook version even won best laptop during the T3 Awards 2020 ! Shedding Windows for a more streamlined GoogleOS experience, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook offers much of the same in terms of power and performance, albeit in a more "user-friendly" package.

It's often referred to as one of the best Chromebooks on the market for its versatility alone, but easily ranks among one of the best student Chromebooks thanks to it's powerful hardware.

The coupon code CHROME20 is good to go until the end of the year (12.31 to be exact), so this deal will be around for awhile. That makes it a perfect early Black Friday deal worth checking out, whether it be as a gift for someone or as a new laptop for yourself.

