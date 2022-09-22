Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
Dublin basketball guard Courtney Anderson Jr. commits to Colorado
Dublin (Calif.) high school basketball coach Tom Costello thinks his star 6-foot-6 shooting guard Courtney Anderson Jr. could be a little more selfish. “Everything he scores is efficient, everything is in the flow,” Costello said. “He does not force things.” So it makes sense that Anderson, ...
Report: ACC suspends ref who blew Cal-Notre Dame call, won't publicly acknowledge mistake
According to college football analyst Roxy Bernstein, the ACC doesn't plan to make public acknowledgment of the blown call or suspension.
What did Jedd Fisch say after California?
Arizona lost 49-31 to California on Saturday afternoon and it came down to the fact that the Wildcats’ run defense was non-existent. “We couldn’t stop the run and when you can’t stop the run, you run into the issues of you have to try to press and I think we started to press there at the end and started turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “That’s what cost us.”
Final Quarter: High school football week 5 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is in the books. One of this week’s most notable games was the Folsom Bulldogs visiting the De La Salle Spartans in Concord. In a matchup between two of the state’s top programs, the Bulldogs left the Bay Area with a […]
pioneerpublishers.com
First Tee of Contra Costa teen golfer Emily Knox in PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship this week
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 23, 2022) — Emily Knox is representing First Tee – Contra Costa this week in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. In its 19th year, the event brings 78 teens from First Tee chapters nationwide to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament.
Double Play, a historic San Francisco sports bar, severely damaged in fire
The bar has been a Mission District fixture since 1909.
Caltrain debuts its new electric train fleet in San Francisco
Caltrain is set to electrify the corridor by 2024.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
SFGate
Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SFist
Three Santa Rosa Men, Including Aspiring Rapper Who Rapped About Dealing, Busted For Shipping Meth and Fentanyl-Laced Pills Out of State
Three men from the North Bay have been charged by the feds for operating a drug ring that involved shipping pills and methamphetamine across state lines, specifically to central Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, were all arraigned in federal court in San Francisco earlier...
news24-680.com
East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday
An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
Author makes case for most compelling Zodiac Killer suspect in decades
Zodiac Killer suspects are a dime a dozen, but a writer may have stumbled onto one of the more substantive cases in decades.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – September 22, 1975: The Tragic Story of Oliver Sipple, The Gay Man Who Saved President Ford’s Life
On September 22, 1975 President Gerald Ford was in San Francisco to deliver a luncheon speech to a foreign affairs group at the St. Francis Hotel. Outside, Oliver Sipple, a former Marine and Vietnam veteran, was in the crowd waiting for Ford to exit the building. Standing next to Sipple was Sara Jane Moore. Earlier that day, Moore called federal authorities threatening to “test” Ford’s security. The day before, San Francisco police picked her up on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, but they released her after federal authorities stepped in and said they would handle the matter. The Secret Service interviewed her that night, but let her go.
SFGate
Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
Crowd control issues plague Day 1 of San Francisco's Portola music fest
Fans rushed over barriers at the Warehouse Stage when a bottleneck limited access.
