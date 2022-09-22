ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after California?

Arizona lost 49-31 to California on Saturday afternoon and it came down to the fact that the Wildcats’ run defense was non-existent. “We couldn’t stop the run and when you can’t stop the run, you run into the issues of you have to try to press and I think we started to press there at the end and started turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “That’s what cost us.”
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
Nebraska Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
State
Virginia State
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
California Government
City
Lincoln, NE
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 5 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another week of high school football in the Sacramento region is in the books. One of this week’s most notable games was the Folsom Bulldogs visiting the De La Salle Spartans in Concord. In a matchup between two of the state’s top programs, the Bulldogs left the Bay Area with a […]
FOLSOM, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

First Tee of Contra Costa teen golfer Emily Knox in PGA TOUR Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship this week

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 23, 2022) — Emily Knox is representing First Tee – Contra Costa this week in the 2022 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee. In its 19th year, the event brings 78 teens from First Tee chapters nationwide to Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course for the PGA TOUR Champions tournament.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Newsom OKs name change for law school founded by racist

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Memorial Stadium#American Football#Pinnacle Bank Arena#Cornhuskers
news24-680.com

East Bay Flyover Honors Air Warrior Thursday

An echelon of fighter jets flying a memorial pass for a U.S. Navy pilot who died in Walnut Creek last month sparked a flurry of inquiries from locals when they roared overhead Thursday. The jets, two F18s and a pair of F35’s believed to have lifted off from the Naval...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
back2stonewall.com

Gay History – September 22, 1975: The Tragic Story of Oliver Sipple, The Gay Man Who Saved President Ford’s Life

On September 22, 1975 President Gerald Ford was in San Francisco to deliver a luncheon speech to a foreign affairs group at the St. Francis Hotel. Outside, Oliver Sipple, a former Marine and Vietnam veteran, was in the crowd waiting for Ford to exit the building. Standing next to Sipple was Sara Jane Moore. Earlier that day, Moore called federal authorities threatening to “test” Ford’s security. The day before, San Francisco police picked her up on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, but they released her after federal authorities stepped in and said they would handle the matter. The Secret Service interviewed her that night, but let her go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Youth March To Say No To Climate Change, No To Coal In Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Hundreds of young people marched Friday morning in downtown Oakland to the beat of drums to say no to coal in the city and no to climate change. Youth gathered in front of Oakland City Hall and chanted before marching to Oakland police headquarters at Seventh Street and Broadway.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy