York News-Times
Cross County wins the battle of the Cougars in three sets
STROMSBURG – Cross County and Central Valley squared off Thursday night with team name bragging rights on the line. Behind a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing at the net, it was Cross County who emerged as the superior Cougar, breaking out the brooms in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 sweep.
York News-Times
Heartland dominates McCool Junction Mustang volleyball 3-0
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The Heartland Huskies didn’t need a lot of time to record their seventh win of the season Thursday night as they rolled over McCool Junction 3-0 in non-conference volleyball. Heartland improved to 7-6 as they won the match 25-9, 25-14 and 25-8. McCool Junction saw...
York News-Times
Stuckey continues to roll, wins Lincoln North Star invite
LINCOLN – One of the most prolific cross country runners in York girls cross country history was Erin Lee. Lee set all kinds of records in both cross country and track, but on Thursday she had to move over and make room for York junior Kassidy Stuckey. Stuckey bettered her course record on the Pioneer Park lay out during the Lincoln North Star Invite.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Northwest football loses close game to Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football hit the road Friday to take on Scottsbluff. It was a a close matchup, but the Vikings lose a close one, 28-21. See embedded video for highlights.
York News-Times
Hawks down Kenesaw in four for season’s sixth win
HAMPTON – In the team’s final match before its home invite Saturday, the Hampton Hawks improved their record to 6-10 with a 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 29-27 win in four sets over the Kenesaw Blue Devils. Gavin Gilmore connected on 35 of 41 swings and hammered 13 kills to...
York News-Times
Hampton rolls in Thursday night win at Elba 65-6
ELBA – A 52-point first half put Thursday night’s matchup between Hampton and Elba on the gridiron in the history books early. The Hawks, who improved to 2-2, scored 20 points in the first 10 minutes then tacked on 32 more in the second quarter. The Hawks opened...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Week 5 Highlights
Neb. — Week five of Operation Football showcased high school teams competing across the state. Fort Calhoun took on Platteview in the fan favorite game of the week, with Platteview coming out on top, 48-13. In this week's Monster Matchup, Bennington toppled Elkhorn High 41-21, keeping their undefeated...
NebraskaTV
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Blue Hill Bobcats
BLUE HILL, Neb. — The Blue Hill Bobcats are one of many schools competing in this year's Harvest of Harmony Parade. Bobcat Band Director Janice Dart said they have a signature move they take around corners that makes them different from all the other bands they’re competing against.
York News-Times
Storm sweep through Dorchester tri
DORCHESTER - The High Plains Storm picked up a pair of wins on the volleyball court Thursday, sweeping host Dorchester and then taking down Shelby-Rising City in three sets at the Longhorns’ tri. High Plains 2, Dorchester 0. After pulling out a 25-23 win in the opening set, the...
KSNB Local4
Midwest Barbecue Association holds Championship Cookoff
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you love barbecue, Kearney was the place to be. Midwest Barbecue Association hosted their championship cookoff from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club . Grill teams were stationed on 24th Street between First and Central Avenue. The event featured four types of meat: smoked ribs,...
York News-Times
FCEMF needs just three innings to top Minden 12-0
GENEVA – A 10-run first inning was all the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers would need on Thursday night as they blew away the 1-19 Minden Whippets 12-0 in high school softball. The win propelled the Panthers over the .500 mark as they prepared for this weekend’s Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament...
doniphanherald.com
$6.8 million pledged for Catholic elementary school in Grand Island
Supporters of a new Catholic elementary school in Grand Island say they’re delighted with the progress of the campaign so far. More than $6.8 million in pledges has been received, and supporters are just beginning the public portion of the campaign. The campaign, called “Grounded in Faith — Building...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
York News-Times
First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln
The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its...
1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
York News-Times
Foliage begins as Utah braces for fall
This drone video shows fall leaves already beginning to change colors near Midway, Utah, the day before the first day of fall on Sept. 21.
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
