Updated scouting report on 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks
David Hicks, a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 Top247 rankings, will announce his college commitment at 3:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday. The Katy (Texas) Paetow standout will choose from about 40 offers nationwide. ESPN will broadcast the announcement. Oklahoma leads the 247Sports Crystal Ball as...
247Sports
Sam Pittman says Jerry Jones means 'everything' to Arkansas, but Cowboys hosting Texas A&M game has drawback
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' enthusiasm for the Arkansas Razorbacks is no secret. The billionaire Cowboys owner attended and played football at Arkansas long ago and has since regularly hosted both Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies — a matchup that is once again annual since A&M joined the SEC in 2012 — at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked about Jones' involvement with the university Thursday on the Paul Finebaum Show, and Pittman said hardly anyone compares.
247Sports
Tua Tagovailoa injury: NFLPA investigating Miami Dolphins over handling of concussion check, per report
The Miami Dolphins are now the only undefeated team in the AFC at 3-0 after defeating the Buffalo Bills, 21-19, in dramatic fashion on Sunday, but the win did not come without controversy. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game in the second quarter after his head appeared to hit the turf hard at the end of a play, and the former five-star recruit and Alabama star later returned to the field. Tagovailoa led Miami to a victory, after which NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL Players Association launched an investigation into the Dolphins' handling of Tagovailoa's injury. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, however, said after the game that Tagovailoa actually suffered a back injury.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/24: Walker Done, Stefanski Re-Smarted, and Random Gyrations
Yesterday, I kept my intro short, and sort of liked the result. You guys aren’t here to read me bloviate, and if I can get the Newswire out quicker, it will help everyone, right?. LOL… as if. This space allows me to spew my idiotic opinions, and I’d be...
NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
UNC-Notre Dame: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. ---North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, 45-32, Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the Tar Heels opened the game with a 7-0 lead, the Irish set the tone with 24 unanswered second-quarter points and never looked back. The Tar Heels' defense allowed 576 total yards, dominated up front and were prone to many missed assignments on the back end. The high level of offensive production that came from returning receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green—with two touchdowns apiece— was overshadowed by a defense that had no answer, which produced a 287-66 Irish advantage in rushing yards. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-32 attempts for 301 yards with five touchdowns.
Videos: Paul Chryst, Badgers Frustrated by Blowout Loss to Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst as well as senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton, junior linebacker Nick Herbig, and junior quarterback Graham Mertz addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored 28 unanswered points to open up the game. OSU out-gained...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4
Another Saturday, another top 10 unbeaten top 10 team going down after Kansas State's valiant win at Oklahoma tossed a wrench in the top of the Big 12 standings coming out of Week 4. That is sure to shake up Sunday's new AP Top 25 rankings to close out the opening month of the regular season as several teams who notched wins over nationally-ranked teams expected to move up in the poll.
WATCH: FSU legend Peter Warrick hands 5-star WR Hykeem Williams a Seminole jersey as he picks the 'Noles
Florida State has landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams and the talented pass catcher had quite the commitment announcement. Former FSU legend Peter Warrick got on stage and toseed Williams his own custom FSU jersey to announce his pledge to the Seminoles. Here is the video of that happening:
Watch: Marcus Freeman “It’s What You Hope Notre Dame Football is Going to Be About”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about his defense that only gave up 66 yards to a very good North Carolina offense. He also talked about the Notre Dame running game that featured a 100-yard+ game by Audric Estime, and his offensive line that is “gelling”. Freeman also evaluated the play of quarterback Drew Pyne who overcame a slow start to execute in the 45-32 win.
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
Jaxon Smith-Njgba injury news: Ohio State WR posts update on social media after missing Wisconsin game
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba took to social media Sunday and give an update on the hamstring injury that has caused him to miss two games. It was revealed before Ohio State's 52-21 rout of Wisconsin that the star wideout would not suit up for Saturday's Big Ten opener.
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Wisconsin Players Frustrated By Blowout Loss to Ohio State
Wisconsin's three captains, Keeanu Benton, Graham Mertz, and Nick Herbig, addressed the media following Saturday's 52-21 loss to No. 3 Ohio State.
247Sports
Iowa State DB Beau Freyley ejected for targeting against Baylor
Officials ejected Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler on the opening drive against Baylor for targeting. Officials did not throw a flag on the initial play, in what looked like a routine tackle for Freyler. However, after he made the tackle, the officials went to a booth review for targeting. Freyler appeared to dip his head, but his helmet made contact with Baylor running back Richard Reese.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 4
If there was any question heading into this weekend, it is certainly college football season. If they hadn't already, teams across the country got conference play going this week, which means the cupcakes are out of the way and now is the time of year when we start to get a better sense of where teams fit.
Penn State-Northwestern TV channel announced
Next weekend’s Big Ten matchup between Penn State and Northwestern will be televised on ESPN, the program announced Sunday morning. Kickoff for the game time was previously announced for 3:30 p.m. No. 14 Penn State moved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 win over Central Michigan on...
247Sports
Beamer delivers not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to Nyckoles Harbor
The ABCs of college football – Always Be ‘Cruitin. South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer made a not-so-subtle recruiting pitch to five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor on Saturday night after his team’s 56-20 victory over Charlotte. A member of the media jokingly asked the second-year head coach if he would lend MarShawn Lloyd to the track team because of his 49er-clearing hurdle in the game.
