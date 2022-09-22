Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Adm. James Stavridis: The storm clouds are rising for Vladimir Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the Security Council on Thursday, just days after world leaders took subtle and not-so-subtle shots at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russians rush to leave the country amid Vladimir Putin's 'partial mobilization' call. Adm. James Stavridis and NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell weigh in.Sept. 23, 2022.
Gunman opens fire at draft office in Russia amid backlash to Putin’s mobilisation
A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.“There was an emergency in the area today. In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military...
Russia-Ukraine war latest updates: anti-mobilisation protests in Dagestan; US warns of ‘decisive’ nuclear response
At least 100 arrests in Dagestan amid anger at mobilisation; Russia will face ‘catastrophic consequences’ if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says US national security adviser
Ukraine news – live: Shooting at Russian draft office as protests and anger spread
A gunman has been held for opening fire and injuring one senior official at a draft office where Russians were being enrolled for service in Ukraine, officials said. Videos of the incident in Russia’s Irkutsk region showed the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, firing at least one shot. The Independent could not verify the footage.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
Trump’s ‘We Have to Keep Our Country Gay’ Speech Gaffe Spurs a Social Media Frenzy (Video)
Donald Trump mistakenly told the crowd at a Friday rally, “We have to keep our country gay.” Yeah, he meant to say “great” and not “gay,” but it pretty much goes without saying, the internet had a field day. “If you want to stop...
MSNBC
On ‘planted’ evidence, Team Trump faces put-up-or-shut-up test
During a Fox News appearance this week, Donald Trump once again raised the prospect of FBI agents planting incriminating evidence against him at Mar-a-Lago. “The problem that you have is [law enforcement officials] go into rooms — they won’t let anybody near — they wouldn’t even let them in the same building,” the former president said. “Did they drop anything into those piles? Or did they do it later?”
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows 'consequences' over nukes
An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, hours after the United States vowed to take decisive action and promised “catastrophic consequences" if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.The airstrike was the latest in a series of drone attacks on the key southern city in recent days. This one hit a military installation and detonated ammunition when it struck. Firefighters were struggling to contain the blaze, the Ukrainian military’s southern command said. Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
MSNBC
How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy
Jim Walden, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how charging a RICO conspiracy works and how DOJ prosecutors might approach a case against Donald Trump and his inner circle with that charge.Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest no good, very bad week was difficult to downplay — even for Fox News
You know you’re having a bad week when the Fox News interview positioned as your triumphant rebuttal makes you look somehow more guilty, and less tethered to reality. Such was the case last Wednesday night, however, when former President Donald Trump sat down across from staunch Fox News ally Sean Hannity — and proceeded to say some truly unhinged things. With Hannity showing off a poker face that would make a Las Vegas high roller weep, Trump proceeded to argue that he could maybe declassify documents with his mind, and speculated that the FBI could have been searching for a cache of Hillary Clinton’s emails at his Mar-a-Lago club. Or at least, that "a lot of people" were suggesting that scenario.
MSNBC
Donald Trump’s Rough Week of Legal Challenges.
MSNBC Legal Analyst Cynthia Alksne and Justice Reporter Eric Tucker discuss special master Judge Dearie giving Trumps’ legal team a deadline to submit evidence to back up his claims of declassifying documents and claims that the FBI planted evidence at his Mar-A-Lago estate during the search. Also, New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president and his adult children for roughly $250 million.Sept. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Why Trump could start running out of lawyers
The Mar-a-Lago investigation is testing the loyalty of former President Trump’s attorneys, who are now required to back up his wild claims about declassification and the FBI in court. “Trump puts his lawyers in precarious positions, but I don’t think he cares,” says former prosecutor Charles Coleman. He and New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich discuss the “very delicate line” Trump’s legal team is walking with the special master.Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump faces serious new legal challenges
The Justice Department resumes its review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. And Trump’s lawyers were reportedly at a DC federal court this week, battling with the DOJ over potential witness testimony to a grand jury about Trump’s actions ahead of 1/6. Plus, several Trump allies launch a new Super PAC expected to spend millions on the midterms. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Masih Alinejad: ‘A little bit of hair’ is the reason Amini was ‘murdered by morality police’
Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell with her reaction to the murder of 22-year old Mahsa Amini that sparked an outbreak of historic protests across Iran. “My heart is broken. Mahsa Amini was not even unveiled. A little bit of her hair was visible. Can you believe that? I repeat myself. A bit of hair, actually, is the reason that Mahsa was murdered by morality police,” says Alinejad. “This is like the Berlin Wall. If we cut this wall down, then the Islamic Republic won't exist. That is why it's different because clearly Iranian women are chanting against the dictators and that scares the regime. That is why they open fire on innocent people.” Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 2022
New Polling shows that the majority of Americans believe that Donald Trump kept highly sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home. This comes after a recent survey from Marquette University Law School showed that 68% of registered voters believe the former president had top secret or classified material in his possession. Meanwhile, in the latest Emerson College survey, President Joe Biden's approval rating is at its highest point of 2022 with 46% of likely voters giving the President a positive grade. Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Velshi: Seeking asylum in the U.S. is not a crime. It’s the way of the world.
Seeking asylum in the United States is not a crime. In fact, the American government is bound by international law to provide protection to refugees. The U.S. is a signatory of the 1967 Protocol which defines the term ‘refugee’, establishes the rights of refugees and outlines the legal obligations of the countries that grant asylum. The treaty says that America is legally obligated to provide asylum to those who qualify as refugees. So, simply asking for protection in a nation that is obligated to provide it, is not against the law. It’s the way of the world. Sept. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Venezuelan migrants speak about dangerous journey, goals for life in U.S.
At a shelter in El Paso, José Díaz-Balart spoke with four migrants from Venezuela who reacted to governors busing migrants and told José why they left their home country, what dangers they faced to get to the U.S. and what they want to accomplish here. Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Jared Kushner says it's 'very troubling' to see migrants being used as political pawns
Jared Kushner weighed in on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard in an interview earlier this week. Kushner said, "it's very hard to see at the southern border. We have to remember these are human beings, they're people. So, seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me." Sept. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Rep. Zoe Lofgren: Committee will lay out more on Trump’s culpability
