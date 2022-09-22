Read full article on original website
WLBT
City of Jackson Issues boil water notice for Millsaps College, surrounding areas
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has issued a precautionary boil water notice for approximately 110 connections. The notice is due to the recent loss in water pressure for the following areas:. • [1200-2399] North State Street; 39202. • [1600-1899] Pine St. • [700-799] Euclid St. • [700-799]...
WAPT
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
WLBT
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
WAPT
Giveaways help people with water, utility payments
JACKSON, Miss. — Water giveaways continue as Jackson presses on following a water crisis and citywide boil water notice. People lined up Saturday morning at Mt. Help Baptist Church in Jackson where they were providing not only bottled water, but rental assistance applications. People could apply to receive up...
Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
WLBT
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
WAPT
Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
WLBT
Councilman Stokes calls for warehouse clean up after building bursts in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Piles of trash and debris are scattered everywhere. This is what’s left from Tuesday’s massive fire. Jackson city Councilman Kenneth Stokes says this eyesore is not only making his ward look bad, but it’s also posing a safety and health hazard to those in the area.
Vicksburg Post
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Much drier on this Friday with Highs reaching the upper 80s! This weekend, low 90s return and then another front on Sunday. Much cooler next week!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday, much cooler to start the morning following a boundary that moved through Thursday. This morning, mostly clear conditions to kick of the Friday. Highs reaching up into the mid to upper 80s across the South. Lows this evening will return to mid to low 60s.
WLBT
Need an office building in downtown Jackson? The city wants to sell you one.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One downtown Jackson property could soon be put back on the tax rolls. Jackson is seeking bids to sell a city-owned property at 400 E. Silas Brown St. The minimum asking price is $25,000. Interested parties must submit bids by Tuesday, October 4, according to city bid documents.
Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WLBT
WLBT
WLBT
Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
WAPT
Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage
JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
WLBT
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road. JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. According to JPD,...
