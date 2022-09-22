ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

WAPT

Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
FLOWOOD, MS
WAPT

Giveaways help people with water, utility payments

JACKSON, Miss. — Water giveaways continue as Jackson presses on following a water crisis and citywide boil water notice. People lined up Saturday morning at Mt. Help Baptist Church in Jackson where they were providing not only bottled water, but rental assistance applications. People could apply to receive up...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Another Jackson water tank experiences major leak

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant continued to produce a steady water pressure of 89 PSI on Friday, September 23. The major water leak that affected the Chastain Tank was repaired successfully. This allowed tanks to recover. Officials said another major water leak developed Friday night, which affected the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Police presence causing traffic to be rerouted off I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — Traffic was being rerouted off Interstate 55 at Northside Drive and Meadowbrook Road exit in Jackson Saturday night. The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out a message on Twitter that said police presence had all southbound lanes blocked. There is no word what caused the police...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Much drier on this Friday with Highs reaching the upper 80s! This weekend, low 90s return and then another front on Sunday. Much cooler next week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Friday, much cooler to start the morning following a boundary that moved through Thursday. This morning, mostly clear conditions to kick of the Friday. Highs reaching up into the mid to upper 80s across the South. Lows this evening will return to mid to low 60s.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
JACKSON, MS

