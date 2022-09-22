ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Man, 63, is found dead inside kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas processing plant in New Jersey - the makers of Apple & Eve juice

By Ty Roush For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A New Jersey man was found dead Monday inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas processing plant in Bridgeton.

Dale R. Devilli, 63, was discovered at the Cumberland County-based plant after police received reports of a workplace accident.

After an initial investigation, according to New Jersey 101.5, police determined there was nothing suspicious about Devilli's death.

There was nothing immediately indicating what caused the accident leading to his death, though the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to probe the incident.

'Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility,' a Lassonde Pappas spokesperson said.

'We are devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXiUU_0i6GAOYO00
Dale Devilli, 63, was found dead inside a kettle cooker at a Cumberland County, New Jersey processing plant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=434lYJ_0i6GAOYO00
Devilli is survived by his wife of 28 years and two daughters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltKGV_0i6GAOYO00
Police have determined there is nothing suspicious about Devilli's death, though both they and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration will continue to investigate

The 63-year-old was a millwright at the Lassonde Pappas plant, according to his obituary.

'He will be remembered for his years of expertise and vigorous work ethic,' the obituary reads. 'He hardly ever missed a day of work and took pride in his job.'

In addition to his time working for Lassonde Pappas, the second-largest producer of private-label juice beverages, Devilli is noted as 'an avid outdoorsman and a handyman.'

'Out of his countless hobbies, he perfected bow hunting, fishing, and gardening; the latter would grow a vast variety of fruits and vegetables every summer.

'Dale was considered the rock in the family. He was their protector, their leader, and their home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIgPQ_0i6GAOYO00
The 63-year-old was a millwright at the processing plant and is remembered by his family as 'an avid outdoorsman and a handyman'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9VFU_0i6GAOYO00
Pictured: The Lassonde Pappas processing plant where employees called police reporting an unresponsive person
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TN0Rc_0i6GAOYO00
Lassonde Pappas is the second-largest producer of private-label juice beverages

A call was made around 8am to Cumberland County police to report an unresponsive person at the Lassonde Pappas plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield Township.

Upon arrival, officials found Devilli inside the kettle cooker, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate investigation is ongoing with the police.

A funeral will be held for Devilli, who is survived by his wife of 28 years and their two daughters, on September 26.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Deerfield Township, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Accidents
NBC News

Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant

An employee at a New Jersey food processing facility was found dead inside a kettle cooker, authorities said. Dale R. Devilli, 63, was working at the Lassonde Pappas and Co. plant Monday morning in Bridgeton, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, when police were called for a report of an unconscious man, according to New Jersey State Troopers.
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cooker#Juice#Accident#Apple Eve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on September 21, 2022, in the New Castle area as Jamar McGriff, 28, of Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the...
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Pennsylvania was home to dozens of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

617K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy