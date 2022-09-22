ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Make way! Make way!

H-E-B opened a brand new location in Frisco this week — and the grand opening was riddled with long lines , confetti, a marching band and a massive fish. No, really. Employees were caught on camera enthusiastically parading a "massive fish" through the aisles. "Big fish coming through, excuse me! Gotta get the opah!" the employees were heard saying in the video shared on TikTok as they made their way toward the store's seafood department.

The video shared by @dallas_texastv received over 250,000 likes on TikTok since it was posted on Wednesday (September 21). Users in the comments, including H-E-B itself, were enthralled in the comments by both the big fish and the new North Texas H-E-B location.

"we're brave enough to admit we watched this way too many times," H-E-B commented.

"me in animal crossing," said another.

"Normal day at heb," another user said.

"I’m honestly stoked bc we finally have a grocery store with a good fish selection," said another.

Massive fish for sale at H-E-B in Frisco today at the Grand Opening #Foru #Fyp #Viral #like #watch #Share #Follow #TikTok #Whoa #Texas

The new 118,000-square-foot Frisco H-E-B opened its doors for the first time at 6 a.m. Wednesday (September 21) on Main Street and Legacy Drive. Crowds were wrapped around the building before the grocery store was even open for business. "We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here. There's so many things on my shopping list that I just hope I can get a cart," one shopper said. The new location is part of H-E-B's expansion into North Texas . More locations are planned to open in the area in the next couple of years, so stay tuned!

