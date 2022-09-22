ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale.

APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash.

APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Police investigating 'suspicious death' at home near 34th and Georgia

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a "suspicious death' Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson. Patrol units and the crime scene investigations van were spotted outside a home on the 3000 block of Mockingbird, just northwest of 34th and Georgia in Amarillo. ABC 7 crews spotted...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Off-duty Potter County Deputy wounded in shooting at Tri-State Fair identified

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Deputies who were working off-duty at the Tri-State Fair were involved in a shooting Monday evening. According to the Potter County officials, on Sept. 19, at around 11 p.m., a man opened fired on officials, wounding Deputy William Snyder and an off-duty firefighter who was also working at the fair as well as a bystander.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 87 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Ever Wonder Why A Storm Splits In Two Over Amarillo? Here’s Why.

It's one of those crazy mysteries of Amarillo. A nice storm starts to form, we get a bunch of alerts telling us to watch out for severe weather in the area, then nothing. The storm that looked like it was going to give us a show just disappears with nothing more than a little spittle of rain on top of us. We find ourselves let down, wanting to see some of that driving rain.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Showcases Oktoberfest Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Brunch Truck of Amarillo has made a new name for itself as a place to get not only great and delicious vegan food, but a wide variety of delicious food. For a limited time, Owner Paul has an Oktoberfest menu giving recognition to the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

