Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale.

APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash.

APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

