thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall fashion and skin care

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall fashion and skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, Kate Somerville, YUMMIE and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 79% off. Find all of Tory's Deals...
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
msn.com

I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
simphome.com

How to make a small bedroom smell fresh

Scented candles, diffusers, or sprays can help your home smell better. But if you’re looking for a more subtle way to freshen up your space without overusing scented products, there are some easy ways. First, it’s important to know why we use scented products. We often expect them to...
Mic

35 surprising ways you're wasting so much effing money around your house

If perusing your credit card statement at the end of the month always leads to concern — and you’re never sure why cash seems to flee your wallet — the answer could be something you’re doing at home without even realizing it. As you’ll see on the list below, I can count at least 35 surprising ways you’re wasting so much effing money around your house — and thankfully, I can also name 35 clever solutions to match.
Inyerself

This Special Edition Basecamp is Brought to Market by Airstream and REI

Camping is one of the first excursions the general population flocks to in times of good weather. What better way to experience the outdoors than to bring a recreational vehicle or travel trailer? This particular trailer by Basecamp is the brainchild of REI Co-op and Airstream. The collaboration took an already excellent product from Airstream. It kicked it up a few notches to utilize it for outdoor, off-grid living, starting with bringing the outdoor views inside.
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is Having a Major Sale on CozyChic Sweaters, Loungewear & More Up to 75% Off

There’s just something about the official start of fall that makes us want to stock up on all the cozy must-haves, regardless of the actual temperature outside. If you’re a fan of Barefoot Dreams, we found a sale you definitely don’t want to miss. We’re talking incredible deals up to 75% off sweaters, pullovers, joggers, and more with sale items starting $22. It truly is the perfect time to get your closet ready for the colder months ahead. Barefoot Dreams has a huge cult following due to their line of CozyChic throw blankets, which happens to be one of Oprah’s...
Food & Wine

Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens

When it comes to toaster ovens, there's nothing like Breville. The brand's luxe countertop appliances function as a mini convection oven, crisping everything from bagels to an entire chicken with a touch of a button. That's why you can't miss this big sale: Amazon just slashed up to 36% off of Breville's top models, and the deals are some of the lowest we've seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
