Great Falls, VA

Inside Nova

InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Ranked-choice voting takes another tentative step forward in Arlington

Arlington leaders continue to take tentative steps away from winner-take-all elections for County Board elections. But whether voters will have the option in November 2023 remains an open question. County Board Chairman Katie Cristol on Sept. 20 announced that the county government would be accepting community input through Nov. 4...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely

The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Democrats, GOP aiming to field candidates in upcoming special eleciton

Both major political parties are fielding candidates and setting up caucuses for the Jan. 10 special election to fill the open 35th District seat in the House of Delegates. The House District 35 Democratic Nominating Committee has set Oct. 8 for a caucus to pick the Democratic nominee, said Jack Kiraly, executive director of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas Ballet to present ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16. The haunting tale of lost love and tragedy focuses on Ichabod Crane and his failed pursuit of the beautiful Katrina and will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot

It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Teacher shortage hamstrings special ed in Prince William County

Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten. He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes

Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

McLean AAUW celebrates STEM excellence among high-school youth

The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Sept. 18 gave 2022 STEM Achievement Awards to five local high-school students during a ceremony at the McLean Community Center. The students spoke about their interest in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math], their involvement in STEM-related...
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

