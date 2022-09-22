Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten. He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO