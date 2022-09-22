Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Arlington board member still iffy on how much is too much Missing Middle housing
County Board member Matt de Ferranti says he is opposed to including eightplexes as part of plans to eliminate single-family zoning across much of the county, and is still up in the air on whether six-plexes should be included. But will that translate into de Ferranti’s voting against the final...
Inside Nova
InFive: Special ed hamstringed, GMU birthday and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. While parents praise educators, the Prince William County school division is facing challenges hiring special education teachers. 4. GMU birthday. Local leaders and alumni recently reflected on George Mason University's vast growth as the school celebrates its 50th year. 3....
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Inside Nova
Ranked-choice voting takes another tentative step forward in Arlington
Arlington leaders continue to take tentative steps away from winner-take-all elections for County Board elections. But whether voters will have the option in November 2023 remains an open question. County Board Chairman Katie Cristol on Sept. 20 announced that the county government would be accepting community input through Nov. 4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Fairfax's volunteer fire companies face challenges with recruitment, cost of equipment
Fairfax County’s volunteer fire departments persevered with their mission during the pandemic and have been trying to forge even stronger bonds with the county’s Fire and Rescue Department. But obstacles such as apparatus costs and bureaucratic rigidity still must be overcome, said Shawn Stokes, chairman of the Fairfax...
Inside Nova
Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely
The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
Inside Nova
VIDEO: Stratford students demand answers as school closes
Jared Foretek covers Prince William County Public Schools, the city of Manassas and transportation news across Northern Virginia. Reach him at jforetek@insidenova.com.
Inside Nova
Democrats, GOP aiming to field candidates in upcoming special eleciton
Both major political parties are fielding candidates and setting up caucuses for the Jan. 10 special election to fill the open 35th District seat in the House of Delegates. The House District 35 Democratic Nominating Committee has set Oct. 8 for a caucus to pick the Democratic nominee, said Jack Kiraly, executive director of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
‘Familial’ human trafficking on the rise across region
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joined Prince William County police leadership and others Sept. 13 in hopes of raising awareness of and increasing urgency around the issue of human trafficking locally. It was the third of Miyares’ roundtables on the issue: He previously held similar events in southwest Virginia and...
Inside Nova
Manassas Ballet to present ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’
Manassas Ballet Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 14-16. The haunting tale of lost love and tragedy focuses on Ichabod Crane and his failed pursuit of the beautiful Katrina and will be accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra.
Inside Nova
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
Inside Nova
After 21 years, police connect name to victim of gunshot
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Teacher shortage hamstrings special ed in Prince William County
Corie Mboh’s son was referred to the Prince William County Schools Special Education program when he entered kindergarten. He was having difficulty regulating his emotions and behavior, so teachers at his school agreed he’d be best off with an individualized education program, or IEP as it’s commonly referred to, and a new school: PACE East, which has since been rolled into Independence Nontraditional School.
Inside Nova
Arlington GOP rank-and-file of mixed mind on endorsing County Board candidate
Their party has no candidates for County Board and School Board, and the rank-and-file of the Arlington County Republican Committee is split on whether the GOP should endorse any of the contenders on the ballot. A recent online survey conducted of Republican Committee members by the committee found that a...
Inside Nova
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
Inside Nova
Fairfax County police identify body of teen who went missing in 1975
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a young woman near a drainage ditch in McLean. Fairfax County cold case detectives have now identified those remains as that of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi.”. Detectives tracked down a possible relative...
Inside Nova
Political parties tasked to come up with lists of suitable pollworkers
Santa’s not the only one who’d better be making a list and checking it twice in coming months. Arlington’s Republican and Democratic leadership should be doing the same, too, county election officials say. Those officials are asking the two main parties to submit, in January, lists of...
Inside Nova
McLean AAUW celebrates STEM excellence among high-school youth
The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) on Sept. 18 gave 2022 STEM Achievement Awards to five local high-school students during a ceremony at the McLean Community Center. The students spoke about their interest in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math], their involvement in STEM-related...
Inside Nova
This week's high school football schedule (Prince William County)
Brentsville (4-1) at Warren County (2-3), 7 p.m. Gainesville (2-3) at Patriot (4-0), 7 p.m. Osbourn Park (0-4) at John Champe (3-1), 7 p.m. Freedom-South Riding (3-1) at Battlefield (4-0), 7 p.m. Gar-Field (!-3) at Colgan (2-2), 7 p.m. Forest Park (2-3) at Freedom-Woodbridge (5-0), 7 p.m. Hylton (0-4) at...
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Comments / 0