Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 5!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas defeats Hollister, 33-13 The defending Gabilan Division champions, Salinas High School, defeats Hollister High for their fifth consecutive victory. Adam Shaffer threw three touchdown passes for the Cowboys and had rushing touchdowns as well. Salinas High will host Santa Cruz next week. Hollister will take on Alvarez.
Portugal president pays visit to Merced County town of Gustine
Gustine was founded as a Portuguese dairy community and is home to the largest Portuguese Festa celebrations in the Western US.
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
$14K for recorders awarded to Merced schools
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Community Foundation of Merced County awarded $14,347 to the Merced City School District to give second-grade students across the district a recorder instrument. We strongly value music and the arts. We’re anxiously looking forward to hearing the joyful new music our scholars will make with their new recorders. Diana M. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
KSBW.com
Salinas animal shelter at capacity
SALINAS, Calif. — The shelter at Hitchcock Road Animal Services is full and it's been full most of the year. Shelter managers say the problem is dogs and cats are coming in steadily but they're not getting adopted at the same rate as in year's past. Petra Lewis, the animal services supervisor at Hitchcock Road said inflation and the uncertain job market are a big factors.
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
Train hits person in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said someone was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday in Salinas. Police would not say whether that person survived being hit. Our reporter on the scene said the train was stopped near Murphy Street as of 12:50 p.m. It is unclear why the person was hit by the train at The post Train hits person in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for missing Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are looking for a woman who went missing from her Salinas home Thursday morning. Areli Garcia, 25, is believed to be in the Big Sur area, according to police. The family adds that she was last seen in a hoodie and sweatpants at 6:30 a.m. She didn't report for work The post Police searching for missing Salinas woman appeared first on KION546.
Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 struck by car, one fatality
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality that occurred Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 101 in Salinas. The incident was first reported at 5:49 a.m. on the highway near the John Street off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP reported a pedestrian walking on the highway was struck by […]
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Pregnant woman killed crossing traffic in Watsonville
A pregnant woman in Watsonville lost her life on Thursday after being struck by a car as she crossed four lanes of traffic, police said.The 33-year-old woman crossed South Green Valley Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on a stretch of road with no crosswalks, according to Watsonville Police Sgt. Mike Ridgway. The woman was struck by a white BMW and the BMW then crashed head-on into a Ford SUV.Three people in the BMW were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, while the driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries. Police said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.Ridgway addressed rumors that vehicles had been street racing prior to the collision, but he said they have so far found no evidence of such activity."She simply walked in front of a car on a dark roadway," he said.The collision shut down all lanes of traffic for several hours, police said.Anyone who may have witnessed the collisions is asked to call Sgt. Ridgway at (831) 889-8422.
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
krcrtv.com
Woman, 23, killed when crash rips car in half on highway
MADERA, Calif. (KMPH) — A 23-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in a major crash in California on Thursday, according to authorities. She has been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office as Kalia Emani Bess, of Fresno. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. EDT...
Comments / 0