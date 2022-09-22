COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Part of healing and moving from place of grief to hope involves looking back. Friday night, about 150 community members did just that on the front steps of Collierville Town Hall. They gathered to look back on Sept. 23, 2021. It’s been one year since a gunman opened fire in the Kroger on New Byhalia, injuring 15 people during the mayhem. Olivia King, a shopper, was the only one to succumb to her injuries.

COLLIERVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO