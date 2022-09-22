Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Related
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee town reflects 1 year after grocery store shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Part of healing and moving from place of grief to hope involves looking back. Friday night, about 150 community members did just that on the front steps of Collierville Town Hall. They gathered to look back on Sept. 23, 2021. It’s been one year since a gunman opened fire in the Kroger on New Byhalia, injuring 15 people during the mayhem. Olivia King, a shopper, was the only one to succumb to her injuries.
heraldcourier.com
Man suspected of driving over Tennessee officer in car found
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they have found a man they believe fled the scene after hitting a police officer with a car and driving over him, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, initial reports show a Collierville...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
heraldcourier.com
Obesity toll for kids and teens in Virginia grew during COVID
Vaccines, boosters, and an array of medical advances have brought a sense of relief across the commonwealth as the threat from COVID-19 recedes. Music lovers go to concerts, worshipers attend services, and travelers stand in line again at airports with the abandon they had before they'd ever heard of an animal market in Wuhan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee governor announces new Savage Gulf State Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the creation of a new state park on Thursday. The Savage Gulf State Park in Grundy and Sequatchie counties will be carved from the 19,000-acre Savage Gulf State Natural Area. That is currently part of South Cumberland State Park, which had become too large to manage as a single park, according to a news release.
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin: 'We're not thinking about 2024, we're focused on 2022'
In the latest of the out-of-state jaunts that prompt speculation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is running for president, the blunt question prompted an awkward, several seconds’ long silence from the governor and a nervous “just joking” from the questioner. Trying to follow up Friday at the Texas...
heraldcourier.com
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia
For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation. Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
heraldcourier.com
Radford University, VMI, other colleges see further enrollment declines
Enrollment at Radford University dropped again this fall, similar to other colleges in Virginia and nationwide with declining student population trends, according to preliminary data. A total of 7,199 degree-seeking students are enrolled at Radford University this fall as of Sept. 5, down from 7,714 students last year, said a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Saylors leads ETSU past Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game. Saylors, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, gained all of his 170 yards and scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime.
Comments / 0