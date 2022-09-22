ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Early voting for November election begins in Virginia

(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

In-person early voting begins in Virginia

While the midterm elections aren’t being held until Nov. 8, early in-person voting is already starting across Virginia. “Any Virginia voter can go and participate in early in-person voting at their general registrar’s office in their jurisdiction,” said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Arlington Co. board asks...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies

While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buchanan County, VA
Government
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WHSV

Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winsome Sears
wvexplorer.com

Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarah Lee#Legislature#Virginians#The Old Dominion#The House Of Delegates#House
WSLS

Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy