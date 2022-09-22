ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls

Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
CANNON FALLS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!

Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
RAMSEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell

A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
LAKEVILLE, MN
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
ALTON, IA
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI

