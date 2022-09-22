Read full article on original website
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: House with extra apartment for sale in Cannon Falls
Perfect starter home or investment property sitting in the heart of Cannon Falls. Located within walking distance to multiple shops, breweries and the Cannon Falls Winery. This home offers enough space for a large family or someone looking to offset their mortgage by renting out the basement. The lower level is currently rented out. It has one bedroom, one bath, a kitchen, family room and a hobby room.
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Minnesota
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
thriftyminnesota.com
Pearson Family Farm (Ramsey) – 50% Off Wristbands!
Get 50% off wristbands to enjoy fall fun at Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey!. Pearson Family Farm in Ramsey is a stop you may want to add to your fall bucket list this year. They’re open DAILY from 10 am – 6 pm through October 31. Activities include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
Without hydrants, eight fire departments fight blaze near Shakopee
A fire in the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township on Thursday, Sept 22. Courtesy of Nick Moritz. Firefighters from across the southwest metro were sent to a pole building fire near Shakopee on Thursday evening. According to the Shakopee Fire Department, the flames were reported around 7:20...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Cities to gain a new Taco Bell
A rendering of the Taco Bell restaurant planned for the northwest corner of Keokuk Ave. and 207th Street in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of the city of Lakeville. A new Taco Bell is headed to the south suburbs. The Lakeville City Council on Monday approved plans for the fast food giant's...
krwc1360.com
Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens
Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love
The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not
Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
kiwaradio.com
Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident
Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Comments / 0