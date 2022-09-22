ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

13News Now

3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
Augusta Free Press

Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry

To conclude a summer customer appreciation event series, Farm Credit of the Virginias made a $10,000 contribution on behalf of its customer-owners toward initiatives that support and promote the dairy industry in the Commonwealth. Farm Credit of the Virginias hosted Farm Credit Dairy Days events over the course of the...
NBC Washington

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
cardinalnews.org

March swears out assault warrant against Williams

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two Virginia lawmakers facing each other in a highly competitive nomination battle next year got into a real-life confrontation...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
howafrica.com

Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist

Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
NBC Washington

DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign

A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name. The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”. The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for...
