County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
3 local buildings added to historic Virginia Landmarks Register
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) just added a bunch of historic landmarks to its Landmarks Register -- three from eastern Virginia. That's not the same as the National Register of Historic Places, but it's similar. To be added to the VLR, a place has to have "historic, architectural, archaeological and/or cultural significance." It's an honorary title that encourages owners to preserve property.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
Virginia cold case database grows with new cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- In the months since its initial launch, the Virginia State Police's cold case database has grown, giving new hope to those impacted by unsolved homicides and disappearances across the state.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Behind-the-scenes look at the State Fair of Virginia
The ticket plaza opens at 10 a.m. daily. Click here for ticket prices. General parking and shuttle rides are free. Premium parking is available online. It is pay as you go for food and rides.
Augusta Free Press
Farm Credit pledges $10k to support Virginia dairy industry
To conclude a summer customer appreciation event series, Farm Credit of the Virginias made a $10,000 contribution on behalf of its customer-owners toward initiatives that support and promote the dairy industry in the Commonwealth. Farm Credit of the Virginias hosted Farm Credit Dairy Days events over the course of the...
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia launches Cold Case website: Bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries
As families, friends and law enforcement gather Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website is a searchable database that features information, photographs,...
Virginia State Fair kicks off 10-day festival
The 168th annual State Fair of Virginia kicks off at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Thousands of Virginians come from all over the state to enjoy numerous activities for the 10-day festival.
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
cardinalnews.org
March swears out assault warrant against Williams
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. You can also help support the only news organization covering Southwest and Southside politics full-time. https://cardinalnews.org/one-year/. Two Virginia lawmakers facing each other in a highly competitive nomination battle next year got into a real-life confrontation...
Tropical Storm Ian expected to quickly strengthen–impacts to Virginia likely next week
Tropical Storm Ian continues to churn in the waters between South America and Haiti/Dominican Republic Saturday evening. This storm is expected to continue to intensify over the next several days as it travels northwards.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
howafrica.com
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist
Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
NBC Washington
DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign
A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name. The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”. The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for...
