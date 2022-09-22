Read full article on original website
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered...
Indiana Michigan Power sending crews to Florida
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is sending crews to Florida to be in place to assist residents in the area as needed when Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. More than 350 people are headed to Florida, including I&M employees from Fort Wayne, South Bend, Elkhart,...
Volunteers in Fort Wayne travel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
American Red Cross volunteers in Fort Wayne left for Florida Tuesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.
DNR safety tips for Indiana deer hunters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind Indiana deer hunters of essential hunting season tips to stay safe. Archery deer hunting season begins Oct. 1, and various deer seasons run through Jan. 31, 2023. Indiana Conservation Officers say the most common injuries...
Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together
The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local Food Throwdown fundraiser and competition. Local Food Throwdown brings NE Indiana farmers, chefs together. The Northeast Indiana Local Food Network is highlighting the Fort Wayne culinary community through the 2nd Annual Local...
