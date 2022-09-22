Just like the LPL, the LCK is among the few privileged League of Legends regions that can send four teams to the 2022 World Championship. After winning all Worlds tournaments from 2013 to 2018, the LCK lost its streak to the rising Chinese teams. Since then, DAMWON has been the only team to stop the LPL’s recent dominance in 2020. In 2021, DWG KIA were about to repeat their success, but were later stopped by the Chinese representative EDward Gaming in one of the most hard-fought finals in recent history.

