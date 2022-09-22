Read full article on original website
NAVI teases championship-level VALORANT signing for VCT 2023
Natus Vincere made an announcement video for being accepted into the VALORANT EMEA franchise league and leaked a potential new player for their roster. The announcement video shows the owner of NAVI, Yevhen Zolotarov, running around the organization’s headquarters with the box that has the Spike from Riot Games that confirms their acceptance into the EMEA league. At 38 seconds into the three-minute video, Zolotarov runs into the merchandise room where a jersey is laid out in plain sight. The NAVI jersey clearly reads ‘ANGE1’ and is accompanied by a closed caption that reads ‘New 2023 samples arrived’.
Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs
The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
Worlds 2022: Predicting this year’s Dade award, the group to watch, and the 2022 champion
One of the best and most exciting times of the year is upon us, League of Legends fans. Another competitive season has zoomed past in the blink of an eye, and with every champion crowned and the celebrations finished, everyone’s eyes are now set on the 2022 World Championship.
Who are the best junglers at Worlds 2022?
In today’s League of Legends meta, junglers play a crucial role in the team’s success. Not only do they have to be mechanically talented, but junglers also must have incredible game knowledge and game sense to lead their team to victory. Whether through ganks, objective control, or teamfighting...
Sam Rolph wins MTG Arena Championship 1, earns 2023 Magic World Championship invite
Alchemy and Dominaria United Limited had the opportunity to shine over the weekend with the first Arena Championship tournament that directly feeds into the 2023 Magic World Championship. Sam Rolph won the Rakdos Midrange mirror match against Keisuke Sato to win the Arena Championship 1, earning $30,000 and an invitation...
LCK at Worlds 2022: Can Korea return to former Worlds glory?
Just like the LPL, the LCK is among the few privileged League of Legends regions that can send four teams to the 2022 World Championship. After winning all Worlds tournaments from 2013 to 2018, the LCK lost its streak to the rising Chinese teams. Since then, DAMWON has been the only team to stop the LPL’s recent dominance in 2020. In 2021, DWG KIA were about to repeat their success, but were later stopped by the Chinese representative EDward Gaming in one of the most hard-fought finals in recent history.
Carlos Rodriguez resigns as CEO of G2 Esports
Carlos Rodriguez has stepped down as CEO of G2 Esports, the company announced today. Rodriguez was placed on eight-week leave earlier this week after he was seen partying with alleged misogynist and human trafficker Andrew Tate in a video posted to Twitter. Today, he has parted ways with the company entirely.
Light wins Glitch: Regen title over Kameme’s Sora
As a Super Smash Bros. veteran, Light isn’t new to being on the big stage with lots of pressure and prestige on the line. It’s safe to say that he didn’t disappoint at Glitch: Regen over the weekend. Light cruised through his bracket without dropping a single set; his closest set was with Sonix, which ended on a 3-2 win favoring Light.
Is the LPL still the best region heading into Worlds 2022?
Like last year’s League of Legends World Championship, the LPL will send four teams to Worlds 2022. JD Gaming, Top Esports, and current world champions EDward Gaming have been slotted directly into the group stage, while Royal Never Give Up will have to go through the play-in stage. In...
Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3
If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time. One of these includes the introduction of a new...
MTG Unfinity Main Event Horizon delivers situational board wipe with -un set flair
Magic: The Gathering’s newest addition to the -un series of sets is throwing players into an intergalactic carnival full of space thrills. Unfinity continues the -un series, a group of sets led by game designer Mark Rosewater that is filled with wacky designs and humorous cards intended to be legal in any other formats. Unfinity is a Limited-focused set that brings signature flair and goofiness in a ridiculous space theme.
Riot wants to change how some agents’ flashes work in VALORANT in upcoming PBE update
The team of VALORANT developers will test changes to flashes for some of the agents this week on the game’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which is North American-only. The devs want to “sharpen” the roles for the initiators Skye and KAY/O, as well as the duelists Reyna and...
Here’s the MTG Arena Championship Alchemy metagame breakdown
This weekend’s Arena Championship 1 tournament will be the first look at competitive Alchemy since the release of Dominaria United. The road to the 2023 Magic World Championship continues with the Arena Championship on Sept. 24 and 25. Two Magic World Championship spots will be awarded to the top-two finishers in the event. The 32-player bracket will compete in both Dominaria United Draft and Alchemy Constructed.
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
ESL responds after CS:GO professional reports sleeping in hotels plagued by mold, insects
Professional Counter-Strike players have reportedly been subjected to dangerous living conditions as they head into the ESL Pro League Season 16 playoffs in Malta. Throughout CS:GO’s history and esports as a whole, players have had to deal with constant travel, unreasonable working conditions, and poor living arrangements. This, paired...
How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
Nami player’s Tidal Wave disrupts blast cone attempt by four enemies in League game
Nami’s Tidal Wave (R) is one of the most disruptive ultimate abilities in League of Legends. When used properly, it can act as both a strong tool for engagements or disengagements. With the ability to create room for your team by knocking enemies airborne, Nami’s Tidal Wave is one of the strongest AoE-CC abilities the support position offers.
