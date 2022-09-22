Read full article on original website
Armstrong Girls Tennis Edges Osseo 4-3
The Armstrong girls’ tennis team defeated Osseo 4-3 Thursday in a Northwest Suburban Conference match. The Falcons won all four singles matches (Peyton Erickson, Arianna Sheppard, Camille Lebreton, and Liana Gonzaga) while the Orioles won all three doubles matches (Tessa Strand/Maya Strommen, Kyra Nelson/Sara Mertens, and Rachel Schmidt/Isabelle Biehn).
Cooper Boys Soccer Loses at Columbia Heights
Columbia Heights scored the only goal of the second half to lift the Hylanders to a 3-2 win over Cooper in a Tri-Metro Conference boys’ soccer match Thursday. Shadrick Tamba and Jesper Flomo scored for Cooper (2-6-1). Frank Cruz Mejia was credited with the winning goal for Columbia Heights...
Maple Grove Drivers Urged to Slow Down As Crews Repaint 93rd Avenue Bridge
Drivers are encouraged to slow down for the next month while crews repaint the 93rd Avenue or County Road 30 Bridge over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. The road will not close, but there could be some lane restrictions while crews are working. The project is expected to take up...
“Waters of Robbinsdale” Explores Health and History of Local Lakes
The public is invited to a free program at the Robbinsdale Historical Society Museum on Friday, Sept. 30, called “Waters of Robbinsdale.”. Mike Sorenson, the city’s water resources specialist, will talk about Robbinsdale’s water quality. “In a community like Robbinsdale, a lot of people really do care...
Prost! Breweries Around Northwest Suburbs Celebrate Oktoberfest
This weekend and next around the northwest suburbs, you’ll see plenty of people dressed in dirndls and lederhosen. Oktoberfest celebrations are taking place at local breweries, including Luce Line Brewing Co. in Plymouth and Under Pressure Brewing Co. in Golden Valley. Luce Line Brewing Co. will release two specialty...
New Crystal Police Station Nears Completion
After more than a year of construction, a new era is set to begin for the Crystal Police Department. “Well this has been years coming, and we’re really appreciative to a city that supports us and a city council and city staff that helped make this happen,” said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard of the Crystal Police Department.
Early Voting Begins, High Numbers Expected
Early voting began on Friday and numbers have been trending up. Plymouth City Clerk Jodi Gallup reminds people that if you wait until Nov. 8 to vote, make sure to double check your polling location, particularly residents in northwest Plymouth. “Many residents have changed polling locations due to district lines...
