Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
