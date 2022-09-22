Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin made a statement on 2022-2023 school accreditation ratings
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin made a statement on school accreditation ratings. These accreditation ratings are for the 2022 through 2023 school year. 9-22-22-accreditation (1) by Kaylee Shipley on Scribd. His statement is outlined below. "Today’s accreditation ratings do not reflect catastrophic learning loss and growing achievement...
Inside Nova
In-person early voting begins in Virginia
While the midterm elections aren’t being held until Nov. 8, early in-person voting is already starting across Virginia. “Any Virginia voter can go and participate in early in-person voting at their general registrar’s office in their jurisdiction,” said Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Arlington Co. board asks...
Inside Nova
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
Airports Authority officials laud beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia Chamber salutes first supporting military veterans
The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 13 honored companies, nonprofit groups and individuals for their service to veterans at the Distinguished Service Awards. This year’s recipients in Veteran-Owned Businesses of the Year categories were:. • Emerging Business (in existence up to four years): Conforma. Other nominees in...
Inside Nova
Letter: Missing Middle plan based on no evidence that it will work
Editor: Good policy should be based on good data. Yet the Arlington County Board’s “Missing Middle” plan is a massive change to a 50-year social contract (Metro-focused density, forged by consensus), and the county government is rushing to enact this change in 2022 not on good data, or even bad data, but on NO data.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Letter: Superintendent deserves credit for making rounds of FPCS town halls
Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
Suit challenges Virginia's implementation of Disabilities Education Act
A class-action suit is challenging Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Early voting in Prince William County underway
Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations. Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25. All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct....
Courthouse News Service
Virginia becomes latest GOP-led state to launch election fraud unit
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — On Friday morning, onetime election official Michele White sat near the back of a northern Virginia courtroom by her lonesome, no attorney to represent her for a hearing on felony corruption charges. White, 51, has been charged with corrupt conduct by an elections officer and...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Inside Nova
Arlington board members getting some grief over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Inside Nova
Arlington honored for COVID-response economic-development efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
How you can weigh in on Virginian's new transgender student policies
Virginians will have 30 days to weigh in on the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) new 2022 model policies regarding the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Comments / 0