Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

3d ago
When will people ever realize that the democrats are in control of the media and that they are determined to destroy America from within. The democrats today are not the ones in the 50s and 60s. The democrats today are Communists.
Ronald Marquez
3d ago
Shes been a snake forever she was banging President Kennedy to try to climb the ladder. she won't come out on Joe cuz Joe probably won't know the date by then
GPTexas
3d ago
If you ever wondered if Pelosi had a problem with the truth this is just one more example of her constant lies.
