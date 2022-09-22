Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Gun rights, school safety take center stage at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun rights and school safety in the wake of Uvalde were front and center at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Today's discussions highlighted the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans on how best to tackle gun violence four months to the day since 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown hires new director of economic development
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown has named a new economic development director after a nationwide recruitment effort. Cameron Goodman will be taking over the role on Oct. 10. He most recently served as economic development director in Leander. "Georgetown is a fantastic community full of history and opportunity,"...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Will Texas lawmakers raise the age to buy assault-style rifles?
This week’s Texas: The Issue Is focuses on the push to raise the age to buy an assault-style rifle in Texas. FOX 4’s Steven Dial sat down with State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D - San Antonio), who represents Uvalde. Gutierrez said three of his Republican colleagues support it but won’t go public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
City of Austin plans resilience hubs in preparation for next disaster
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is planning a network of resilience hubs in preparation for the next disaster. "The city of Austin, post Winter Storm Uri and even before Winter Storm Uri, had identified the need for locations that could provide these types of services during a disruption," Laura Patino, chief resilience officer with the city of Austin, said.
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
fox7austin.com
New training programs may help ATCEMS, Acadian with ongoing staffing shortage
AUSTIN, Texas - As EMS departments continue to struggle with staffing, Austin-Travis County EMS and Acadian Ambulance Service have had to get creative when it comes to training and retaining. "As we entered the pandemic, individuals left the profession both because of burnout, working conditions, and also because they were...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Search efforts continue in Luling
LULING, Texas - The search continues for missing Texas State student Jason Landry. It’s been almost two years since he disappeared. "We all have a common cause, we're all passionate people, we want to find Jason," volunteer Catherine Shellman said. About 15 volunteers have walked for miles with search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian could become Category 4 hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - We are continuing to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Ian and things have changed slightly since yesterday. The latest track has shifted a little westward. Ian could become a hurricane early Monday morning before passing over western Cuba as a category three on Tuesday. But Wednesday,...
fox7austin.com
National figure skating competition hits the ice in Cedar Park
CEDAR PARK, Texas - They come in different shapes, sizes and skill levels, but they all have a similar dream. "I want to go to the Olympics someday," said skater Natalie Stead. To get there, she traveled from her home in Denver to Cedar Park to compete in the U.S....
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Oktoberfest at Easy Tiger
Oktoberfest is in full swing at Easy Tiger, with drink specials, specialty breads, pretzels and sweets, and fun events for all. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow talks with head dough puncher David Norman about the event happening at all three Easy Tiger locations this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Fans gear up for first of six Harry Styles concerts in Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the first night of Harry Styles' six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center. 70,000 fans are expected during the entire residency. Fan Hannah Timmreck remembers the exact moment she learned about the concerts. "I was literally at the gym on the treadmill, and I had just started my workout, like five minutes in. I was like, I have to go, I can't be here, I got to call my dad, got to start preparing how to go to all these shows," she said.
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bliss at Texas Humane Heroes
If you're looking for a cuddlebug, Bliss may be perfect for you. She is a 10-year-old pup currently up for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander. She loves people and is perfect for a family just looking to hang out and cuddle.
fox7austin.com
Temperature dip expected this week
It's starting to feel more like fall, y'all! FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your look ahead at next week.
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
fox7austin.com
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
fox7austin.com
City of Georgetown hosts Trick or Treat Trail event Oct. 27
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will be presenting the inaugural Trick or Treat Trail in San Gabriel Park. The free event will feature trick or treat booths set up by vendors and community partners from 5:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a movie screening of "Hotel Transylvania" in the Legacy Pavilion.
fox7austin.com
Man to serve 20 years for 1988 cold case murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A cold case has ended in a conviction more than 30 years later, says the Texas Rangers. On Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Port Arthur, Texas. MacGinnis was sentenced to 20 years, which will run...
Comments / 0