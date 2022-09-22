A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”

