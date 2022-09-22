Read full article on original website
Related
Happening this weekend in central Arkansas: Spa-Con, festivals, food competitions & comedy shows
Fall is officially here, which means it’s a good time to enjoy the weather and attend upcoming activities happening in central Arkansas this weekend
arkadelphian.com
New food truck to debut Sunday
A grand opening for a new food truck is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at noon in Arkadelphia. Walk Baby Love BBQ, a limited liability company, is inviting the public to its grand opening at 1414 N. 10th St. The first 50 people will receive coupons.
‘Mega Burrito Challenge’ defeated at Debbie’s Burritos
MALVERN, Ark. – Mississippi-based professional competitive eater Brandon “Da Garbage Disposal” Clark defeated the “Mega Burrito Challenge” at Debbie’s Burritos in Malvern Tuesday. Clark is the first ever to complete the challenge after it has bested five others since 2014.
arkadelphian.com
Clark County real estate transactions through Sept. 25
Clark County real estate transactions recorded between Sept. 9-23, 2022, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names. POST UPDATED...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swark.today
Pizza Hut celebrates new location, new concept with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Pizza Hut in Hope today to celebrate the opening of a new location, plus an evolved concept of service. The festivities kicked off with a word from Vice Mayor Kiffenea Talley who offered the the Pizza Hut team a warm welcome. “The City of Hope is really excited about the new location,” Talley said. “We know Pizza Hut at this new location will enhance our efforts to revitalize our downtown area, and we offer our congratulations to the Pizza Hut team and wish you success.”
swark.today
Susan Wright
Linda Susan Formby Wright of Prescott, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21st at the age of 58. She was born to William and Linda Formby in Prescott, Arkansas at the Cora Donnel Hospital on March 25, 1964. She was a well-respected educator who retired from the Texarkana Independent...
KATV
Benton leaves El Dorado in the dust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Panthers got a win over El Dorado on Friday. The final score between the two teams was (56-28).
swark.today
Hope Vs De Queen Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Hope Bobcats take on the De Queen Leopards as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by Lance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swark.today
Kenneth Parker
Mr. Kenneth Parker, age 78 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Saturday 24, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Visitation will be 10:00am to 12:00pm on Wednesday September 28, 2022, at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00pm on Wednesday September 28, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest...
swark.today
Shyeviki “Shy” Mack
Shyeviki “Shy” Mack, age 34 of Hope, Arkansas passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence. May she rest in peace. Service information to follow. McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com. 30+ years of experience.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Dec. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Bryant student receives unexpected surprise on game day
BRYANT, Ark. — Under the bright lights, the Bryant Hornets are ready for the roars of the crowd— but there was another star on the field tonight, at just nine years old. "Excited and nervous," EmmaRae Caudell said. She's always been a big fan of sports, especially softball,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swarkansasnews.com
DQ man sentenced for 2019 wreck fatal to two locals
The De Queen man involved in a 2019 fatal wreck has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Hugo Hernandez, 25, was recently sentenced in Sevier County Circuit Court on two counts of negligent homicide and a single count of felony battery. The homicide charges carried a sentence of 20...
swark.today
Ronald Jefferies
Mr. Ronald Roscoe Jefferies, 89, of Washington, AR passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, in Washington. Ronald was born September 30, 1932, in Hemingford, Nebraska to Ivan Ervin and Hazel Spencer Jefferies. He was the owner operator of Jefferies Cleaners in Hope, AR, and a Peacetime Army Veteran. Ronald was...
swark.today
Herbert Griffin
Mr. Herbert Griffin, age 89 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Friday September 23, 2022, in Hope, Arkansas. Visitation will be Tuesday 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday September 27, 2022 at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be Tuesday 2:00pm September 27, 2022, at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest. Burial...
arkadelphian.com
Clark County inmate apprehended after escape
ARKADELPHIA — An inmate escaped from a community service work crew from Clark County Jail on Tuesday, Sep. 20, 2022. Sheriff Jason Watson described the escape as a matter of “opportunity.” At time of writing, he could not release a name, but he stressed that this was a non-violent offender and there was never any danger to the public, and that the inmate was an Arkadelphia native.
KATV
Law enforcement searching for suspect who reportedly fired shots at Benton gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement officers in Saline County are "actively" searching for a suspect after gunshots were reported to have been fired following a possible verbal disturbance at a Benton gas station. According to the Benton Police Department, the incident between two individuals occured at the Big...
swark.today
Prescott Vs Gurdon Tonight LIVE
Tune in tonight on SWARK.Today to get your weekly dose of Friday Night Football. Watch the Prescott Curley Wolves take on the Gurdon Go Devils as they fight for the win. We will be LIVE at 6:45 and the game at 7pm. Experience our live video with audio commentary by...
Thieves try to steal ATM in Benton using pick-up truck
BENTON, Ark. — A pair of disguised thieves attempted to steal an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Benton on Thursday morning. According to police, the Federal Credit Union that was targeted was located in the Alcoa Community. The two thieves were captured on surveillance video, where they...
swark.today
Coach Brian Glass says Prescott team better than he expected, but Gurdon offense poses challenges
Prescott, coming off a 60-20 win at home against Hope, will face an undefeated Gurdon Go-Devils squad defending their home field tonight. Gurdon (4-0) has one positional group that has Prescott Coach Glass believes can mount a challenge to the Curley Wolves (3-0). “Mostly the offensive line. They do a...
Comments / 0