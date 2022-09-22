Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia Family Raises Over $10,000 for Children with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hourlong performance of the...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
KOMU
"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
KOMU
Columbia community shows support on Hunger Action Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia's mayor and the local food bank joined together Friday morning in raising awareness and celebrating food security efforts with recognition of Hunger Action Day. "So September is designed as Hunger Action Month by Feeding America, and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is really fortunate...
KOMU
American Cancer Society holds Relay for Life at Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - The American Cancer Society held its Relay for Life of Boone County on Friday evening at Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park. KOMU 8 spoke with a 15-year cancer survivor, Melissa Wilhite. Wilhite also owns a cheer gym in Columbia. Wilhite's gymnast's were supposed to perform at Relay for Life on Friday but rain delayed their performance.
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.
KOMU
Fly Into the 40s gives veterans aerial view of mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pilot,...
KOMU
City of Columbia hosts 11th annual Operation Clean Neighborhoods event
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is hosting its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event on Friday. This is the first time the event will be held since September 2019, when pandemic restrictions put group events on hold. Neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event is beneficial for both city...
KOMU
Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters brought two lawsuits against the state of Missouri in regard to the state's new voting laws. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. As previously reported by KOMU 8, this law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Sept. 24
Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. The law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
kjluradio.com
Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation
An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
KOMU
Fly Into the 40s
Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
lakeexpo.com
6620 Weston Point Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
