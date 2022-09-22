ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Columbia Family Raises Over $10,000 for Children with Down Syndrome

COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hourlong performance of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
KOMU

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Fulton, MO
Government
KOMU

Columbia community shows support on Hunger Action Day

COLUMBIA - Columbia's mayor and the local food bank joined together Friday morning in raising awareness and celebrating food security efforts with recognition of Hunger Action Day. "So September is designed as Hunger Action Month by Feeding America, and the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is really fortunate...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

American Cancer Society holds Relay for Life at Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA - The American Cancer Society held its Relay for Life of Boone County on Friday evening at Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park. KOMU 8 spoke with a 15-year cancer survivor, Melissa Wilhite. Wilhite also owns a cheer gym in Columbia. Wilhite's gymnast's were supposed to perform at Relay for Life on Friday but rain delayed their performance.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KOMU

City of Columbia hosts 11th annual Operation Clean Neighborhoods event

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is hosting its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event on Friday. This is the first time the event will be held since September 2019, when pandemic restrictions put group events on hold. Neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event is beneficial for both city...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters brought two lawsuits against the state of Missouri in regard to the state's new voting laws. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. As previously reported by KOMU 8, this law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Developmental Disability#Medical Services#General Health#Day Solutions
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Sept. 24

Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. The law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation

An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Fly Into the 40s

Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

6620 Weston Point Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Check out this beautifully updated, fully furnished turnkey, 1 bedroom condo in the well sought after Weston Point Condominiums with a view you have to see to believe! This newly renovated (2018) 550 square feet unit makes for the perfect weekend getaway or a permanent residence located on the corner unit, ground level. This corner unit has a sidewalk off the deck to the community pool with the lake just 6 feet from the deck! The condo is furnished with two new TV’s as well as a brand new king sized Casper mattress. Weston Point Condominium’s is located down KK in Osage Beach by land, and on the 23 mile marker by water. This unit is close to excellent dining, shopping, and entertainment. Lake living is very affordable and this unit also allows for excellent rental income with keyless touch locks on the main entrance and the storage closet! Are you ready to relax and enjoy a condo that is move in ready as the location is second to none? Come and start making your memories at the lake!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County

Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy