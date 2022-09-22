Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Understanding, responding to dementia-related behaviors workshop set
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting a virtual education program offering guidance on responding to challenging dementia-related behaviors. The program, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sidney Daily News
YMCA to open satellite child development center
SIDNEY — As part of a collaborative effort with the Shelby County Commissioners, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA plans to open a new satellite Child Development Center at the Fair Haven Nursing Home location with a target opening date of Nov. 14, 2022. The new center will be licensed through...
Sidney Daily News
Samaritan Works thanks Shelby County United Way
SIDNEY — Samaritan Works is sending thanks to Shelby County United Way for its continued support. Samaritan Works’ mission is to provide faith-filled, sober living to those in Shelby County, Ohio working to change their lives and live free from addiction to drugs and alcohol. Samaritan Works, a...
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Sidney Daily News
Logan County Art League workshops set
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is sponsoring three workshops through the end of 2022. Total registrations to be accepted are limited. Register as soon as possible. The 2022 Art Workshops include:. “Landscapes in Oil Workshop” taught by Dan Knepper, Oct. 25-27 at the Bellefontaine First Family Church,...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County Animal Shelter, Sheriff’s Office work together
The Shelby County Animal Shelter (SCAS) has been under the management of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since 2009 when the County Commissioners to ask the Sheriff’s Department to take over the shelter. The small staff at the shelter includes a deputy, a dog warden, and two part...
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
Sidney Daily News
Continental Express celebrates safe drivers at driver appreciation week picnic
SIDNEY — Continental Express Inc. concluded National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with their annual driver picnic and safety meeting Saturday. Amongst free meals and raffled prizes, dozens of Continental’s professional truck drivers received acknowledgments for years of safe driving, including 1 million consecutive safe miles award recipient Travis Benton.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 26, with a board welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Wilson Atrium. The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent,...
Sidney Daily News
Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday
MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall. Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Monarch migration moving through region
A monarch butterfly feeds on a flower at Garbry Big Woods Reserve near Fletcher on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said last week in a press release the butterflys have begun their annual migration to overwintering sites in Mexico. While many monarchs reproduce and live in Ohio in the spring and summer, many Canadian monarchs also migrate through the state after flying across Lake Erie. The ODNR said the butterflies can travel 50 to 100 miles per day. The migration will last through October. Aside from Garbry Reserve, monarchs can be spotted locally in wildflower fields at Lake Loramie State Park and at Renner Sanctuary.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— The athletic exhibition at the rink last night did not prove a success. All the men advertised to be present were on hand, but the attendance was so small that some refused to take part. Three exhibition matches, however, were given. —————
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8:56 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 100 block of West Court Street. -6:08 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive. -1:44 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of North Main...
Sidney Daily News
Patrol plans OVI checkpoint on Russell Road
PIQUA – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 23, on Russell Road in the City of Sidney. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds, and are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, and is a partnership between the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-1:12 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to a crash with injuries in the 16000 block of Botkins Road. -10:44 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of South Main Street and Childrens Home Road. -7:13 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of...
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball notes: Russia’s Sherman surpasses 1,000 career kills
RUSSIA — Russia senior outside hitter Kate Sherman surpassed 1,000 career kills earlier this week. That wasn’t one of the goals she and the Raiders have been focusing on, though. Sherman is one of nine seniors on the team. The squad has been successful throughout the players’ time...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t stop Troy in 25-7 loss
SIDNEY — Sidney ran into problems against Troy’s wing-T in the first half of a Miami Valley League game, and an interception in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter sealed the result. The Yellow Jackets lost 25-7 to the Trojans on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium...
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Fort Loramie cruises to big win against Edon
FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie had no problems and cruised to a 42-7 victory over Edon on Friday at Redskin Stadium. Darren Eilerman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the first quarter, then Will Holland scored on a 30-yard run with 1:07 left to give the Redskins a 14-0 lead.
