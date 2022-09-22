Read full article on original website
How Many Grams Are In An Eighth Of Weed - And Other Useful Cannabis Conversions
Similar to asking a flight attendant for a glass of alcohol, purchasing cannabis can be awkward when you don't know how to ask for the right amount for your purposes. If you've managed to reach adulthood unscathed by social anxiety, feel free to skip this article and make your way to a licensed dispensary where a budtender can walk you through the rest.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales This Week
FOUR20 is opening its first Ontario location with a retail shop based in Kitchener. The Toronto-based company has also built an education platform for its employees that will be implemented in all new locations. The platform includes education on the latest product innovations and critical cannabis knowledge to ensure customers receive the best shopping experience in-store.
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Probiotics And Cannabis: Where Weed Fits In With The Tapestry Of Bacteria And Enzymes In The Gut
Where does cannabis fit in with the intricate tapestry of bacteria and enzymes in the gut? We’re here to explain. The rise in cannabis and its various correlated products are bringing about attitudinal perceptions and changes. The new mindset is in how we think about traditional antibiotics, and how we create responsive treatments of gut health. There is increasing anecdotal evidence of the efficacy of cannabis in treating various gastrointestinal conditions.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of BRP Group (BRP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group" or the "Company") BRP complied with federal securities laws. On September 13, 2022, NINGI Research issued a report alleging that BRP Group "has doctored its organic growth rate to beat analysts' estimates" and mislead investors "by presenting inorganic revenue as organic revenue through a self-proclaimed separate agreement with an affiliate." Following this report, the Company's stock price dropped.
Adams Street Hires James Charalambides and Launches European Private Credit Strategy
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Adams Street Partners, LLC, a private markets investment firm with $50 billion in assets under management, announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. Mr. Charalambides will be responsible for leading and managing the firm’s private credit-related efforts in Europe and supporting all aspects of the decision-making process – including sourcing, structuring, reviewing, and negotiating deal opportunities in this space. Mr. Charalambides will report to Bill Sacher, Partner & Head of Private Credit at Adams Street. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005177/en/ Adams Street Partners has announced the launch of its Private Credit platform in Europe with the appointment of James Charalambides as Partner & Head of the European Private Credit team. (Photo: Business Wire)
Park Lawn Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation PLC PLC.U))) ("PLC") announced today that the quarterly dividend of $0.114 per share will be payable on October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as at September 30, 2022. PLC offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") which allows...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DBV Technologies S.A. - DBVT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DBV Technologies S.A. (""DBV" or the "Company") DBVT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether DBV and certain...
Nasdaq Jumps Into Crypto
With macro firmly in the driver’s seat for the time being, we’re keeping an eye on everything happening “off the field”. This week, in a lawsuit filed against a crypto influencer, the SEC used language that suggests it considers the entire Ethereum ETH/USD network to be under its jurisdiction.
