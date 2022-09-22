HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian is forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO