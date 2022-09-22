Read full article on original website
KOMU
Missouri father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of his disabled 9-year-old son, who disappeared nearly 20 years ago. Dawan Ferguson was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Christian, whose body has never been found.
KOMU
Capitol dome and Governor's Mansion to be lit orange for Hunger Action Month
JEFFERSON CITY- Beginning Monday night at sunset, Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will light the Missouri State Capitol and Governor's Mansion orange until sunrise Tuesday morning. Gov. Parson proclaimed September 2022 as Hunger Action Month to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger in Missouri and...
KOMU
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
KOMU
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2 storm, Florida could feel impacts by Tuesday
Hurricane Ian keeps getting stronger as it barrels toward Florida, prompting urgent evacuations and threatening dangerous storm surges in places not used to getting hit directly by a hurricane. Ian is now a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, according to a 5 p.m. ET update from the...
KOMU
$25 million in federal funding will go toward combatting opioid crisis in Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Mental Health will receive just over $25 million to address the ongoing opioid crisis, as part of $1.5 billion of funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money will go toward increasing access to treatment of substance use disorder, removing...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
KOMU
2022 Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers
COLUMBIA - Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total is 66. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
KOMU
Absentee voting begins for the November election with new requirements in place
COLUMBIA - Absentee voting began on Tuesday, and it is the first time that House bill 1878 will have an effect. The bill implements a number of changes to Missouri's voting law. The first requires all in-person voters to provide government-issued photo ID in order to vote. In previous elections,...
KOMU
State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia
COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
KOMU
Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund approaches
COLUMBIA - Missourians have until Friday to file their requests for gas tax refunds. In October 2021, the Missouri state gas tax increased to 19.5% per gallon, up 2.5% from its original mark. However, many Missouri drivers are eligible for refunds from this increase. People who drive vehicles weighing less...
KOMU
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from St. Louis County daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said Isaiah...
KOMU
Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida
HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian is forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.
KOMU
Hunger Action Month raises awareness of Missouri food insecurity
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson lit the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Governor's mansion orange at sunset Monday night. The lighting was in honor of September being Hunger Action month. "When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think...
KOMU
State IT division to hold hiring event Friday
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
KOMU
Forecast: A quiet pattern for the week ahead in mid-Missouri weather
Fall officially began last Thursday and mother nature is making sure that we know that for the new week as temperatures remain much more stable than the extremes we saw last week. MONDAY’S FORECAST. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° as you are headed...
KOMU
Forecast: A very mild, sunny week ahead and there are signs of autumn in the trees!
This will be a very mild and comfortable week ahead and there is now some color on the tops of trees. The weather will be very quiet this week - Monday through Saturday. Look for breezy winds at times during the day which could lead to brief wind chills in the mornings, feeling like we are in the lower to middle 40s.
