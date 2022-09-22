ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Missouri father sentenced in death of boy who disappeared in 2003

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of his disabled 9-year-old son, who disappeared nearly 20 years ago. Dawan Ferguson was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Christian, whose body has never been found.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services no longer asks for disclosure of a person's sexual or gender identity on its Monkeypox vaccine screening forms. Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

2022 Missouri driver fatalities on pace to surpass 2021 numbers

COLUMBIA - Driver fatalities in mid-Missouri are on pace to pass last year's numbers, and it is not going to be close. According to Missouri Highway Patrol, there were 79 vehicle-related fatalities in 2021. As of September 26, 2022, the current total is 66. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
KOMU

State to hold unclaimed property auction in Columbia

COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4. The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m. More...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Deadline for Missouri gas tax refund approaches

COLUMBIA - Missourians have until Friday to file their requests for gas tax refunds. In October 2021, the Missouri state gas tax increased to 19.5% per gallon, up 2.5% from its original mark. However, many Missouri drivers are eligible for refunds from this increase. People who drive vehicles weighing less...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Deep State
KOMU

Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida

HAVANA (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian is forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.
FLORIDA STATE
KOMU

Hunger Action Month raises awareness of Missouri food insecurity

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson lit the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Governor's mansion orange at sunset Monday night. The lighting was in honor of September being Hunger Action month. "When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

State IT division to hold hiring event Friday

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Information Technology Services Division will hold a hiring event Friday to fill vacancies for all seniority levels of its teams. The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in Room 490 at the Harry S. Truman Office Building, located at 301 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews will be conducted onsite.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy