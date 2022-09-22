Read full article on original website
Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis
Unlike many of the other problems we are facing, we have the ability within some of our own cities to cope with this potential catastrophe — if we act now. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rosanne Greco: We can save ourselves from a food crisis.
WCAX
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
mountainlake.org
Extended Interview: Mayor Chris Rosenquest on Cannabis Licenses
We talk with the Mayor about the State of New York beginning to award licenses to cannabis retailers & growers, and how Plattsburgh may be a draw to both. We also talked with the major about the reconstruction of Margaret Street that’ll modernize, but also disrupt, Plattsburgh’s downtown for the next couple of years.
vermontbiz.com
Make-A-Wish Vermont board elects new chair, four new members
Make-A-Wish Vermont(link is external) has elected Christian Kuzia, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Burlington Harbor, as chair of its board of directors for a two-year term, and appointed four new board members. Kuzia has served on the Make-A-Wish board for the past two years and is an active member...
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
Town of Lincoln Denies Beta Founder's Private Airstrip Permit
The Town of Lincoln's Zoning Board of Adjustment has reached a verdict on Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark's controversial proposal for a private airstrip at his home: Nope. The 7-1 decision, issued on Thursday, marked the conclusion of a four-month hearing process that began this spring. That's when Marilyn Ganahl,...
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country prepares for retail cannabis
Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.
WCAX
Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close
A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
WCAX
Street rod enthusiasts gather at EXPO for annual competition
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of street rods, customs, and muscle cars are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend as part of the 28th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals. “My mom used to have one of these. I can remember sitting in these cars,” said Bonny...
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction residents eligible for $15 voucher during Junction Jam
ESSEX, Vt. — The "Junction Jam" in Essex Junction kicks off on Saturday morning. The goal of the jam is for local residents to get out and explore all the shops, restaurants, and live music the city has to offer. If you are an Essex Junction resident, you are...
Addison Independent
Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven
Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
mynbc5.com
28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals kicks off today at the Champlain Valley Expo
ESSEX, Vt. — Friday marks the start of the 28th annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals at the Champlain Valley Expo. Visitors can expect to see around 1,200 specialty cars, all made before 1991, and coming from across the northeastern United States and Canada. The annual event is hosted by...
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
