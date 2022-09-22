ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

WCAX

Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big-E

People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. Up to a thousand people come to this event every year, and over 20 people have registered for the event before. YCQM Sept....
VERMONT STATE
mountainlake.org

Extended Interview: Mayor Chris Rosenquest on Cannabis Licenses

We talk with the Mayor about the State of New York beginning to award licenses to cannabis retailers & growers, and how Plattsburgh may be a draw to both. We also talked with the major about the reconstruction of Margaret Street that’ll modernize, but also disrupt, Plattsburgh’s downtown for the next couple of years.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Make-A-Wish Vermont board elects new chair, four new members

Make-A-Wish Vermont(link is external) has elected Christian Kuzia, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Burlington Harbor, as chair of its board of directors for a two-year term, and appointed four new board members. Kuzia has served on the Make-A-Wish board for the past two years and is an active member...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Town of Lincoln Denies Beta Founder's Private Airstrip Permit

The Town of Lincoln's Zoning Board of Adjustment has reached a verdict on Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark's controversial proposal for a private airstrip at his home: Nope. The 7-1 decision, issued on Thursday, marked the conclusion of a four-month hearing process that began this spring. That's when Marilyn Ganahl,...
LINCOLN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

North Country prepares for retail cannabis

Plattsburgh, NY — Cannabis is coming to the North Country and people in Plattsburgh are preparing to get their retail licenses to sell it. The state’s Office of Cannabis Management set up a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop in Plattsburgh for eligible New Yorkers to learn how to get their cannabis adult-use retail dispensary licenses. The licenses are part of the Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March that allows those with prior cannabis-related offenses to make the first cannabis sales in the state, with cannabis grown by New York farmers.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Border apprehensions trend upward in the Swanton Sector

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More people are getting arrested at the northern border than ever. This uptick is taking place specifically in the Swanton sector. That area covers Vermont and a portion of New York. U.S Customs and Border Protection tells me the number of apprehensions there is up 587%...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
RICHMOND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Ticonderoga Boat Launch to close

A boat launch on Lake Champlain is set to close temporarily starting next week. The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Transportation are closing the Ticonderoga Boat Launch for the next month - and the connected roads will feel some impact, as well.
TICONDEROGA, NY
WCAX

Street rod enthusiasts gather at EXPO for annual competition

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of street rods, customs, and muscle cars are on display at the Champlain Valley Expo this weekend as part of the 28th Annual Northeast Street Rod Nationals. “My mom used to have one of these. I can remember sitting in these cars,” said Bonny...
FREEDOM, NH
Addison Independent

Celebrate our migrant neighbors at a new fall festival in New Haven

Chris Urban will facilitate a bi-lingual panel discussion with local migrant farmworkers to help educate the community about migrant farmworkers' lives in both their home countries and on farms in Addison County. Fall festivals are times to have fun and also opportunities to build community. An Oct. 1 festival in...
NEW HAVEN, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters

Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

